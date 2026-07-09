Covestro Aktie
WKN DE: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144
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09.07.2026 10:37:53
EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG: EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2026 raised
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Half year
Already today, Covestro is publishing the following preliminary financial data for the first half year 2026:
Consequently, for the fiscal year 2026, Covestro adjusts its EBITDA forecast. EBITDA is now expected significantly above previous year level. The previous forecast projected EBITDA around previous year level.
Unchanged, Free operating cash flow (FOCF) and ROCE over WACC each are expected significantly better than 2025 level. Unchanged as well, greenhouse gas emissions, measured via CO2 equivalents, are expected to be between 3.9 million tons and 4.5 million tons.
The interim statement of the first half year 2026 will be published on July 31, 2026.
Contact:
Ronald Köhler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
End of Inside Information
09-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 214 60095098
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 214 60097002
|E-mail:
|ronald.koehler@covestro.com
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006062144
|WKN:
|606214
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2363306
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2363306 09-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Covestro AG
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09.07.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG: EBITDA-Prognose für Gesamtjahr 2026 angehoben (EQS Group)
|
09.07.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG: EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2026 raised (EQS Group)
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23.02.26