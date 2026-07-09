EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG: EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2026 raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Half year

Covestro AG: EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2026 raised



09-Jul-2026 / 10:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Preliminary sales amount to EUR 6,729 million.

Preliminary EBITDA amounts to EUR 669 million. This development is mainly attributable to higher prices while raw material prices were increasing with a time-delay.



Consequently, for the fiscal year 2026, Covestro adjusts its EBITDA forecast. EBITDA is now expected significantly above previous year level. The previous forecast projected EBITDA around previous year level.



Unchanged, Free operating cash flow (FOCF) and ROCE over WACC each are expected significantly better than 2025 level. Unchanged as well, greenhouse gas emissions, measured via CO 2 equivalents, are expected to be between 3.9 million tons and 4.5 million tons.



The interim statement of the first half year 2026 will be published on July 31, 2026.



Contact:

Ronald Köhler

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 214 6009 5098

E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com

Already today, Covestro is publishing the following preliminary financial data for the first half year 2026:This development is mainly attributable to higher prices while raw material prices were increasing with a time-delay.Consequently, for the fiscal year 2026, Covestro adjusts its EBITDA forecast. EBITDA is now expected significantly above previous year level. The previous forecast projected EBITDA around previous year level.Unchanged, Free operating cash flow (FOCF) and ROCE over WACC each are expected significantly better than 2025 level. Unchanged as well, greenhouse gas emissions, measured via COequivalents, are expected to be between 3.9 million tons and 4.5 million tons.The interim statement of the first half year 2026 will be published on July 31, 2026.Contact:Ronald KöhlerHead of Investor RelationsPhone: +49 214 6009 5098E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com



End of Inside Information

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