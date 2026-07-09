Covestro Aktie

Covestro für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.07.2026 10:37:53

EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG: EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2026 raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Half year
Covestro AG: EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2026 raised

09-Jul-2026 / 10:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Already today, Covestro is publishing the following preliminary financial data for the first half year 2026:
  • Preliminary sales amount to EUR 6,729 million.
  • Preliminary EBITDA amounts to EUR 669 million.
This development is mainly attributable to higher prices while raw material prices were increasing with a time-delay.

Consequently, for the fiscal year 2026, Covestro adjusts its EBITDA forecast. EBITDA is now expected significantly above previous year level. The previous forecast projected EBITDA around previous year level.

Unchanged, Free operating cash flow (FOCF) and ROCE over WACC each are expected significantly better than 2025 level. Unchanged as well, greenhouse gas emissions, measured via CO2 equivalents, are expected to be between 3.9 million tons and 4.5 million tons.

The interim statement of the first half year 2026 will be published on July 31, 2026.

Contact:
Ronald Köhler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
 


End of Inside Information

09-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 214 60095098
Fax: +49 (0) 214 60097002
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
Internet: www.covestro.com
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2363306

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2363306  09-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

mehr Nachrichten