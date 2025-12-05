EQS-Adhoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Change to Distribution Policy

EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223

Luxembourg, 5 December 2025

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Change to Distribution Policy

Today, the board of directors of CPI Property Group (“CPIPG”, or together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) approved a change to the Group’s distribution policy. Going forward, CPIPG will set a maximum limit for shareholder distributions via annual share buybacks at 50% of the most recently reported full-year FFO1, a reduction from the 65% target set in 2021.

CPIPG’s board of directors expects to decide on the timing and amount of the Group’s next annual distribution in early 2026.

Notifying Person:

David Greenbaum, d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer, m.mayer@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de commerce et des sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B102254)

