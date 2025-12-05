CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie

WKN DE: A0JL4D / ISIN: LU0251710041

05.12.2025 22:12:13

EQS-Adhoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Change to Distribution Policy

EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Change to Distribution Policy

05-Dec-2025 / 22:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

 

 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223

 

 

Press Release – Inside Information

 

Luxembourg, 5 December 2025

 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Change to Distribution Policy

 

Today, the board of directors of CPI Property Group (“CPIPG”, or together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) approved a change to the Group’s distribution policy. Going forward, CPIPG will set a maximum limit for shareholder distributions via annual share buybacks at 50% of the most recently reported full-year FFO1, a reduction from the 65% target set in 2021.

 

CPIPG’s board of directors expects to decide on the timing and amount of the Group’s next annual distribution in early 2026.

 

Notifying Person:

David Greenbaum, d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer, m.mayer@cpipg.com

 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de commerce et des sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B102254)

 

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “targets”, “may”, “aims”, “likely”, “would”, “could”, “can have”, “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG’s business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.



End of Inside Information

05-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2241374

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2241374  05-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

