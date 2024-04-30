|
EQS-Adhoc: CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report
Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR).
CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
Frankfurt am Main, 30 April 2024 – The management board of creditshelf AG (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") announces that the publication of the annual financial report cannot take place as planned today, April 30, 2024, but rather will be delayed due to the additional time required due to the challenges posed by the insolvency proceedings, access to the necessary audit and due to the influence of the recently announced asset sale. In particular, at the company's request, the responsible court was not yet able to appoint an auditor to audit the annual financial statements.
About creditshelf
creditshelf is the next generation digital corporate financier. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via a steadily growing network. In doing so, creditshelf combines complementary needs: While SMEs can easily access attractive financing alternatives, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs and cooperation partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. The core of creditshelf’s business model is a unique, data-driven risk analysis as well as unbureaucratic, fast and digital processes. The entire value chain comes from one single source. The creditshelf platform is used to select suitable loan projects, analyze the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. For these services, creditshelf receives fees from both borrowers and investors.
creditshelf has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2018. The experts of the creditshelf team have years of experience in SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
|Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
|60329 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@creditshelf.com
|Internet:
|www.creditshelf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQUA5
|WKN:
|A2LQUA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1893381
