EQS-Adhoc: CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

30.04.2024 17:39:16

CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

EQS-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report
CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

30-Apr-2024 / 17:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR).

 

CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Frankfurt am Main, 30 April 2024 – The management board of creditshelf AG (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") announces that the publication of the annual financial report cannot take place as planned today, April 30, 2024, but rather will be delayed due to the additional time required due to the challenges posed by the insolvency proceedings, access to the necessary audit and due to the influence of the recently announced asset sale. In particular, at the company's request, the responsible court was not yet able to appoint an auditor to audit the annual financial statements.

<End of Ad hoc announcement>

 

Communications & IR:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt
Phone: +49 348 7724 10
ir@creditshelf.com
www.creditshelf.com

 

About creditshelf

creditshelf is the next generation digital corporate financier. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via a steadily growing network. In doing so, creditshelf combines complementary needs: While SMEs can easily access attractive financing alternatives, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs and cooperation partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. The core of creditshelf’s business model is a unique, data-driven risk analysis as well as unbureaucratic, fast and digital processes. The entire value chain comes from one single source. The creditshelf platform is used to select suitable loan projects, analyze the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. For these services, creditshelf receives fees from both borrowers and investors.

creditshelf has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2018. The experts of the creditshelf team have years of experience in SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.



End of Inside Information

30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
E-mail: ir@creditshelf.com
Internet: www.creditshelf.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1893381

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1893381  30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

