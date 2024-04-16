EQS-Adhoc: CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: EXISTING OFFERS FROM INVESTORS FOR CONTINUATION OR TAKEOVER OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS

EQS-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Offer

CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: EXISTING OFFERS FROM INVESTORS FOR CONTINUATION OR TAKEOVER OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS



Frankfurt am Main, 16 April 2024 - As part of a structured process within the ordered protective shield proceedings in accordance with Section 270d of the German Insolvency Code, the Board of Directors held extensive discussions with potential investors regarding entry and provision of new financial resources to continue or take over the business operations. The Board of Directors has now received concrete and binding offers from interested parties that include a so-called asset deal in which key assets from creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft would be transferred to an investor’s legal entity. In this probable case, the existing creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft would remain as an empty shell, whose post-listing obligations may no longer be fully met and which would in the future be liquidated in favour of its creditors.

