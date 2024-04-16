|
16.04.2024 12:36:45
EQS-Adhoc: CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: EXISTING OFFERS FROM INVESTORS FOR CONTINUATION OR TAKEOVER OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Offer
Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR).
CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: EXISTING OFFERS FROM INVESTORS FOR CONTINUATION OR TAKEOVER OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS
Frankfurt am Main, 16 April 2024 - As part of a structured process within the ordered protective shield proceedings in accordance with Section 270d of the German Insolvency Code, the Board of Directors held extensive discussions with potential investors regarding entry and provision of new financial resources to continue or take over the business operations. The Board of Directors has now received concrete and binding offers from interested parties that include a so-called asset deal in which key assets from creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft would be transferred to an investor’s legal entity. In this probable case, the existing creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft would remain as an empty shell, whose post-listing obligations may no longer be fully met and which would in the future be liquidated in favour of its creditors.
<End of Ad hoc announcement>
Communications & IR:
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
About creditshelf
creditshelf is the next generation digital corporate financier. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via a steadily growing network. In doing so, creditshelf combines complementary needs: While SMEs can easily access attractive financing alternatives, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs and cooperation partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. The core of creditshelf’s business model is a unique, data-driven risk analysis as well as unbureaucratic, fast and digital processes. The entire value chain comes from one single source. The creditshelf platform is used to select suitable loan projects, analyze the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. For these services, creditshelf receives fees from both borrowers and investors.
creditshelf has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2018. The experts of the creditshelf team have years of experience in SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.
End of Inside Information
16-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
|Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
|60329 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@creditshelf.com
|Internet:
|www.creditshelf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQUA5
|WKN:
|A2LQUA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1881681
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1881681 16-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!