EQS-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: ORDER FOR START OF PROTECTIVE SHIELD PROCEEDINGS

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: ORDER FOR START OF PROTECTIVE SHIELD PROCEEDINGS

07-Feb-2024 / 16:02 CET/CEST
CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: COURT ORDER FOR START OF PROTECTIVE SHIELD PROCEEDINGS

Frankfurt am Main, 7 February 2024 - As applied by creditshelf AG (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, ticker symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") the Local Court of Frankfurt am Main today ordered the preparation of a restructuring (protective shield) in accordance with Section 270d of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung) as part of provisional self-administration proceedings. The court appointed Dr Robert Schiebe, a lawyer based in Frankfurt am Main, as provisional trustee. Business operations are to be continued in full and the company restructured. To support the restructuring in self-administration, the Management Board has appointed Martin Mucha, a lawyer and recognized expert with extensive experience in comparable restructuring cases, as its general representative.

About creditshelf

creditshelf is the next generation digital corporate financier. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via a steadily growing network. In doing so, creditshelf combines complementary needs: While SMEs can easily access attractive financing alternatives, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs and cooperation partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. The core of creditshelf’s business model is a unique, data-driven risk analysis as well as unbureaucratic, fast and digital processes. The entire value chain comes from one single source. The creditshelf platform is used to select suitable loan projects, analyze the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. For these services, creditshelf receives fees from both borrowers and investors.

creditshelf has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2018. The experts of the creditshelf team have years of experience in SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.



