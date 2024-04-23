EQS-Adhoc: CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: TAKEOVER OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS THROUGH SALE TO TEYLOR AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Takeover

CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: TAKEOVER OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS THROUGH SALE TO TEYLOR AG



Frankfurt am Main, April 23, 2024 - The Management Board of creditshelf AG (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, exchange symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") today concluded a conditional purchase agreement with Teylor AG, Switzerland, in coordination with the provisional creditors' committee and the provisional administrator in the course of the ordered protective shield proceedings pursuant to § 270d of the German Insolvency Code (InsolvenzOrdnung) for almost all material assets and the business operations of creditshelf AG. The proceeds from the transaction will be used to satisfy creditshelf AG's creditors. The parties involved currently assume that the creditors will receive a significant share of their claims following the successful completion of the transaction, the amount of which has not yet been determined.

Meeting the deadline for the annual financial report on April 30, 2024 remains challenging due to the challenges posed by the insolvency proceedings, access to the necessary audit and now additionally due to the influence of the asset sale, which could result in a delay in publication.

