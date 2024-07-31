EQS-Adhoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Outlook for the 2024 financial year updated

EQS-Ad-hoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Outlook for the 2024 financial year updated



Leinfelden-Echterdingen – Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) is updating its full year guidance for the year 2024:

For the current financial year, the Group is now expecting unit sales of 460 to 480 thousand units (previously 490 to 510 thousand units) and revenue of €53 to €55 billion (previously €55 to €57 billion). EBIT is expected to be significantly below prior year's level (previously: “on prior year level”); adjusted EBIT is expected to be slightly below prior year's level (previously: “on prior year level”).

For the Industrial Business, Daimler Truck expects a revenue of €50 to €52 billion (previously €52 to €54 billion) and an adjusted ROS of 8% to 9.5% (previously: 9% to 10.5%). The free cash flow of the Industrial Business is now expected to be on prior year level (previously: “slight increase”).

For Trucks North America, the Group is now expecting an adjusted ROS for the full year at the top end of the guidance range (11% to 13%). For the Mercedes-Benz segment, the adjusted ROS is now expected to be between 6% to 8% (previously 8.5% to 10.5%) with sales of 120 to 135 thousand units (previously: 140 to 160 thousand units). In the Trucks Asia segment, an adjusted ROS of 1.5% to 3.5% (previously 3% to 5%) is now expected, due to the special effect from the BFDA impairment, with sales of 120 to 140 thousand units (previously: 130 to 150 thousand units). Daimler Truck now anticipates an adjusted ROS of 6.5% to 8.5% (previously: 5% to 7%) for the Daimler Buses segment. For Financial Services, the Group is now expecting a Return on Equity (ROE) between 6% and 8% (previously: 9% to 11%), with new business of €10 to €12 billion (previously €11 to €13 billion).

The terms (adj.) EBIT, (adj.) ROS, (adj.) ROE and Free Cash Flow are defined in the Daimler Truck Annual Report 2023 from page 36 onwards.