EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG in advanced negotiations on the extension of the corporate bonds maturing in the short term

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Bond

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG in advanced negotiations on the extension of the corporate bonds maturing in the short term



27-March-2024 / 21:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Potsdam, 27 March 2024 – The Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) is in advanced negotiations with the bondholders regarding the extension of the respective maturities of (i) the unsecured DKR bond maturing on 5 April 2024 with an outstanding aggregate nominal value of EUR 70 million (ISIN DE000A2TR5A0; hereinafter referred to as "Bond 1"), and (ii) the maturity of 31 May 2024, secured by DKR with an outstanding total nominal value of EUR 35.9 million (ISIN DE000A2G8WQ9; hereinafter referred to as "Bond 2").

The Management Board currently assumes that the final agreements with the bondholders of Bond 1 and Bond 2 to extend the respective maturities are expected to be made by the end of April 2024. At present, this is still associated with uncertainties. In addition, the approval of the Supervisory Board must be obtained.

For this reason, the maturity date of Bond 1 of 5 April 2024 was initially postponed by one month to 3 May 2024 with the consent of the bondholders.

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGMr. Christian HellmuthCFOMarlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b14482 PotsdamTel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 520E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de