EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG announces Extraordinary General Meeting on 4 December 2025

Potsdam, Germany, 28 October 2025 – Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (“Company”) (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | ticker symbol: DKG) will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on 4 December 2025 as an in-person event in Berlin.
At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the shareholders will be asked to resolve as well on the restructuring capital increase, which represents a key measure of the restructuring concept developed together with FTI-Andersch AG and presented on 1 September 2025. As stated in the press release of 1 September 2025, the restructuring capital increase is planned to be carried out as a mixed cash and contribution in kind capital increase with subscription rights. Receivables from registered and convertible bonds with a volume of up to appr. EUR 120 million are to be contributed as contribution in kind.
The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”) has now granted the necessary exemption from the obligation to publish and submit a mandatory takeover offer under the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), in the event that the Versorgungsanstalt des Bundes und der Länder (“VBL”) or companies affiliated with VBL gain control of the Company as part of the restructuring capital increase (restructuring exemption).
About Deutsche Konsum:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods at established micro-locations. The Company’s primary focus is on acquiring, managing and developing local supply properties to achieve consistent performance and leverage hidden reserves.
The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.
