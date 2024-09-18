EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Initiation of the process to conclude a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent

Berlin, 18 September 2024

Initiation of the process to conclude a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE

Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”) and Deutsche Wohnen SE (“Deutsche Wohnen”) agreed today to enter into discussions on the conclusion of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement pursuant to section 291 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) between Vonovia as the controlling company and Deutsche Wohnen as the controlled company and to initiate the necessary preparatory measures.

The domination and profit and loss transfer agreement will include an offer by Vonovia to the minority shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen to acquire their shares in exchange for newly issued shares of Vonovia, and provide for an annual compensation payment for the duration of the agreement. Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen will determine the final details of the provisions regarding the exchange offer and the annual compensation payment under the agreement in accordance with legal requirements.

Deutsche Wohnen expects that extraordinary general meetings of Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen will be asked to vote to approve the conclusion of this agreement in December 2024.

