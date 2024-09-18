|
18.09.2024 18:34:36
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Initiation of the process to conclude a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
Berlin, 18 September 2024
Initiation of the process to conclude a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE
Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”) and Deutsche Wohnen SE (“Deutsche Wohnen”) agreed today to enter into discussions on the conclusion of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement pursuant to section 291 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) between Vonovia as the controlling company and Deutsche Wohnen as the controlled company and to initiate the necessary preparatory measures.
The domination and profit and loss transfer agreement will include an offer by Vonovia to the minority shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen to acquire their shares in exchange for newly issued shares of Vonovia, and provide for an annual compensation payment for the duration of the agreement. Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen will determine the final details of the provisions regarding the exchange offer and the annual compensation payment under the agreement in accordance with legal requirements.
Deutsche Wohnen expects that extraordinary general meetings of Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen will be asked to vote to approve the conclusion of this agreement in December 2024.
***
To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as ‘will’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’, ‘endeavour’, ‘assume’ and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
End of Inside Information
18-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|Mecklenburgische Straße 57
|14197 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 89786-5413
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 89786-5419
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
|Internet:
|https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HN5C6
|WKN:
|A0HN5C
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1989999
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1989999 18-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
