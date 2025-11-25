EQS-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Adjustment of forecast for consolidated net income for fiscal year 2025 due to recognition of a tax provision of EUR 2.8 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results

ecotel communication ag: Adjustment of forecast for consolidated net income for fiscal year 2025 due to recognition of a tax provision of EUR 2.8 million



25-Nov-2025

Düsseldorf, 25 November 2025 – ecotel communication ag (ISIN: DE0005854343) will recognize a tax provision of approximately EUR 2.8 million in its 2025 annual financial statements, which will have a negative impact on the fiscal year 2025 results.

The tax provision is being recognized in accordance with the prudence principle following an evaluation of the draft tax audit report provided to ecotel communication ag by the tax authorities for the audit periods 2018 through 2021.

Based on the current evaluation of the draft audit report, ecotel communication ag must assume that the tax authorities will reclaim input VAT for the aforementioned period from invoices issued by a single supplier. The resulting effect from taxes and interest is expected to amount to approximately EUR 2.8 million.

Neither the result of the tax audit nor a corresponding tax assessment notice is currently available to ecotel communication ag. Upon receipt and review, ecotel communication ag reserves the right to pursue legal remedies.

As a result of the recognition of the tax provision, the Management Board is adjusting its forecast for consolidated net income for fiscal year 2025. The Management Board now expects consolidated earnings up to EUR 1 million (previous forecast: consolidated net income of around EUR ~3 million).

The other forecast indicators, revenue and operating EBITDA for fiscal year 2025, are not affected by the tax provision.