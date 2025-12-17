ecotel communication Aktie
WKN DE: 585434 / ISIN: DE0005854343
|
17.12.2025 15:18:03
EQS-AFR: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2026
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ecotel communication ag
|Prinzenallee 11
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ecotel.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2247512 17.12.2025 CET/CEST
