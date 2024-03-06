EQS-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG confirms talks on potential transaction with KKR

EQS-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Statement

ENCAVIS AG confirms talks on potential transaction with KKR



06-March-2024 / 19:20 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 6 March 2024 – The Management Board of MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, Ticker symbol: ECV) confirms in response to current press coverage that it has been in contact with KKR with regards to interest in a potential transaction with the Company. As the talks are at an early stage, there can be no assurance that a potential transaction will be proposed or consummated.

Encavis does not intend to make any further comment or respond to any inquiries until such time that a decision has been made.





About ENCAVIS:

The Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group’s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.6 gigawatts (GW), of which around 2.2 GW belong to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has around 1.2 GW of capacity under construction, of which more than 800 MW are own assets.

Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG’s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world’s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “AA” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label.

Additional information can be found at www.encavis.com

