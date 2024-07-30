|
30.07.2024 12:32:35
EQS-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2024 are, as expected,below the same period last year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Half Year Results
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Hamburg, 30th July 2024 – The Management Board of the MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG is already publishing a number of still preliminary key performance indicators for the first half of the financial year 2024 (excluding costs of the Elbe/KKRproject):
Decrease in electricity production by around 4.5% compared to previous year to around 1,656 GWh (previous year: 1,734 GWh)
Operating net revenue decrease by around 9% (EUR -20.5 million) compared to previous year
Adjusted operating EBITDA*) decrease by around 17% (EUR -25,6 million) compared to previous year to around EUR 126,1 million (previous year: EUR 151.6 million)
Adjusted operating EBIT*) decrease by around 30% (EUR -28,2 million) compared to previous year
Operating cash flow decrease by around 15% (EUR -17,5 million) compared to previous year
The Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2023 of Encavis AG are available at:
Contact / Notifying Person:
Jörg Peters
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
End of Inside Information
30-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1957155
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1957155 30-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
