EQS-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2024 are, as expected,below the same period last year

EQS-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Half Year Results

ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2024 are, as expected,below the same period last year



30-Jul-2024 / 12:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



Hamburg, 30th July 2024 – The Management Board of the MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG is already publishing a number of still preliminary key performance indicators for the first half of the financial year 2024 (excluding costs of the Elbe/KKRproject):

Decrease in electricity production by around 4.5% compared to previous year to around 1,656 GWh (previous year: 1,734 GWh)

Operating net revenue decrease by around 9% (EUR -20.5 million) compared to previous year

to around EUR 205.7 million (previous year: EUR 226.2 million)

Adjusted operating EBITDA*) decrease by around 17% (EUR -25,6 million) compared to previous year to around EUR 126,1 million (previous year: EUR 151.6 million)

Adjusted operating EBIT*) decrease by around 30% (EUR -28,2 million) compared to previous year

to around EUR 65,3 million (previous year: EUR 93.5 million)

Operating cash flow decrease by around 15% (EUR -17,5 million) compared to previous year

to around EUR 96,0 million (previous year: EUR 113.5 million)





*) Explanations and calculation of the adjusted operating earnings figures can be found in the Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2023 of Encavis AG beginning on page 17 and at page 37.

The Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2023 of Encavis AG are available at:

https://www.encavis.com/en/green-capital/investor-relations/financial-reports





Contact / Notifying Person:

Jörg Peters

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242

E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com