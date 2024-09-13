|
EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Endor AG's business is taken over by CORSAIR
EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Disposal
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse
Endor AG's business is taken over by CORSAIR
Landshut, September 13, 2024 – Insolvency proceedings were initiated for Endor AG (WKN 549166 / ISIN: DE0005491666) by a decision of the Landshut insolvency court on September 13, 2024 under the file number IN 542/24. Lawyer Dr Hubert Ampferl, a partner at the law firm Dr Beck & Partner, was appointed as the insolvency administrator. CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR) has acquired the business operations of Endor AG as part of an asset deal. The shares in the foreign subsidiaries will also be transferred. Additionally, CORSAIR will take over all active employment contracts of Endor AG. Endor AG will be fully liquidated as part of the insolvency proceedings and its stock market listing will be terminated shortly. Shareholders should expect not to receive any payments. The company’s real estate remains up for sale.
Dr Hubert Ampferl, insolvency administrator
