EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Endor AG's business is taken over by CORSAIR

EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Disposal

Endor AG: Endor AG's business is taken over by CORSAIR



13-Sep-2024 / 21:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse Endor AG's business is taken over by CORSAIR Landshut, September 13, 2024 – Insolvency proceedings were initiated for Endor AG (WKN 549166 / ISIN: DE0005491666) by a decision of the Landshut insolvency court on September 13, 2024 under the file number IN 542/24. Lawyer Dr Hubert Ampferl, a partner at the law firm Dr Beck & Partner, was appointed as the insolvency administrator. CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR) has acquired the business operations of Endor AG as part of an asset deal. The shares in the foreign subsidiaries will also be transferred. Additionally, CORSAIR will take over all active employment contracts of Endor AG. Endor AG will be fully liquidated as part of the insolvency proceedings and its stock market listing will be terminated shortly. Shareholders should expect not to receive any payments. The company’s real estate remains up for sale. Notifying persons: Dr Hubert Ampferl, insolvency administrator

Andress Ruff, CEO/CRO

Matthias Kosch, CFO



Contact:

Endor AG, Investor Relations

Tel.: +49(0)871-9221 222

E-Mail: investor_relations@endor.ag



Press and investor enquiries: Jasmin Dentz, GFD Finanzkommunikation

E-Mail: dentz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

Peter Herkenhoff, GFD Finanzkommunikation

