EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG notifies restructuring plan according to StaRUG

Landshut, June 3, 2024 – Endor AG has today notified the District Court - Restructuring Court (‘court’) - in Munich of a restructuring project in accordance with the German Act on the Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Companies (StaRUG).

Following a comprehensive review, the lending banks decided not to support other restructuring offers because they did not consider them suitable for averting the threat of insolvency.

As already communicated, part of the restructuring plan includes a partial waiver by the banks and a complete capital reduction, which would lead to current shareholders leaving the company without compensation and to the Endor AG shares delisting from the Open Market.

Endor will inform the capital markets and the public about the further progress of the process in accordance with legal requirements.

Notifying person:

Matthias Kosch, CFO