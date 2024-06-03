EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG notifies restructuring plan according to StaRUG

03.06.2024 13:44:50

Endor AG notifies restructuring plan according to StaRUG

Endor AG notifies restructuring plan according to StaRUG

Landshut, June 3, 2024 – Endor AG has today notified the District Court - Restructuring Court (‘court’) - in Munich of a restructuring project in accordance with the German Act on the Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Companies (StaRUG).

Following a comprehensive review, the lending banks decided not to support other restructuring offers because they did not consider them suitable for averting the threat of insolvency.

As already communicated, part of the restructuring plan includes a partial waiver by the banks and a complete capital reduction, which would lead to current shareholders leaving the company without compensation and to the Endor AG shares delisting from the Open Market.

Endor will inform the capital markets and the public about the further progress of the process in accordance with legal requirements.

 

Matthias Kosch, CFO

 



About Endor AG

Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.

 

 

Contact:

Endor AG, Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222
E-Mail: investor_relations@endor.ag

 

Press and investor enquiries:
Jasmin Dentz, GFD Finanzkommunikation
E-Mail: dentz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

Peter Herkenhoff, GFD Finanzkommunikation
E-Mail herkenhoff@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

Vera Müller, Better Orange IR & HV AG
E-Mail: Vera.Mueller@linkmarketservices.eu

