EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG sets revenue and earnings forecast for 2024

02.02.2024 13:59:53

Endor AG sets revenue and earnings forecast for 2024

02-Feb-2024 / 13:59 CET/CEST
Landshut, February 2, 2024 – Endor AG announces its revenue and earnings forecast for 2024. The company expects consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 115 million to EUR 125 million in the current financial year, after generating an expected revenue in the range of EUR 102 million to EUR 106 million in 2023. The expected EBITDA margin (based on revenues) in 2024 is estimated to be in the range of 8% to 10% (2023 expected to be -10% to -15%).

 

Notifying person:

Matthias Kosch, CFO

 



