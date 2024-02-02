EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG sets revenue and earnings forecast for 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Endor AG sets revenue and earnings forecast for 2024



02-Feb-2024 / 13:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Endor AG sets revenue and earnings forecast for 2024 Landshut, February 2, 2024 – Endor AG announces its revenue and earnings forecast for 2024. The company expects consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 115 million to EUR 125 million in the current financial year, after generating an expected revenue in the range of EUR 102 million to EUR 106 million in 2023. The expected EBITDA margin (based on revenues) in 2024 is estimated to be in the range of 8% to 10% (2023 expected to be -10% to -15%). Notifying person: Matthias Kosch, CFO



End of Inside Information

02-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

