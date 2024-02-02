|
02.02.2024 13:59:53
EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG sets revenue and earnings forecast for 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Endor AG sets revenue and earnings forecast for 2024
Landshut, February 2, 2024 – Endor AG announces its revenue and earnings forecast for 2024. The company expects consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 115 million to EUR 125 million in the current financial year, after generating an expected revenue in the range of EUR 102 million to EUR 106 million in 2023. The expected EBITDA margin (based on revenues) in 2024 is estimated to be in the range of 8% to 10% (2023 expected to be -10% to -15%).
Notifying person:
Matthias Kosch, CFO
End of Inside Information
02-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Endor AG
|E.ON-Allee 3
|84036 Landshut
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)871-9221-122
|Fax:
|+49-(0)871-9221-221
|E-mail:
|ir@endor.ag
|Internet:
|www.endor.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005491666
|WKN:
|549166
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1829387
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1829387 02-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
