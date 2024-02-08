EQS-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: EBITDA guidance lowered for the financial year 2023 due to one-off transaction costs

|
EQS Group AG: EBITDA guidance lowered for the financial year 2023 due to one-off transaction costs
EBITDA guidance lowered for the financial year 2023 due to one-off transaction costs
Munich, February 8, 2024. On December 4, 2023, Pineapple German Bidco GmbH launched a takeover offer (the “Takeover Offer”) to the shareholders of EQS Group AG (the “Company”) for the acquisition of their no-par value registered shares (auf den Namen lautende Stückaktien) in the Company (“EQS Shares”) for a cash consideration of EUR 40.00 per EQS Share. On February 2, 2024, the Takeover Offer has been settled.
As a consequence of the consummation of the Takeover Offer, the Company will incur one-off transaction costs in a single-digit million Euro amount, which will impact the Company’s earnings for the financial year 2023. As a result, the Management Board lowers its earnings guidance and is currently expecting an EBITDA for the full financial year 2023 in the range of EUR 1.5m and EUR 2.5m, after previously expecting a range of EUR 9m to EUR 11m.
Person making the notification: André Marques, Executive Board member (CFO)
