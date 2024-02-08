08.02.2024 18:00:28

EQS-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: EBITDA guidance lowered for the financial year 2023 due to one-off transaction costs

EQS-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
EQS Group AG: EBITDA guidance lowered for the financial year 2023 due to one-off transaction costs

08-Feb-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG – Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

EBITDA guidance lowered for the financial year 2023 due to one-off transaction costs

 

Munich, February 8, 2024. On December 4, 2023, Pineapple German Bidco GmbH launched a takeover offer (the “Takeover Offer”) to the shareholders of EQS Group AG (the “Company”) for the acquisition of their no-par value registered shares (auf den Namen lautende Stückaktien) in the Company (“EQS Shares”) for a cash consideration of EUR 40.00 per EQS Share. On February 2, 2024, the Takeover Offer has been settled.

 

As a consequence of the consummation of the Takeover Offer, the Company will incur one-off transaction costs in a single-digit million Euro amount, which will impact the Company’s earnings for the financial year 2023. As a result, the Management Board lowers its earnings guidance and is currently expecting an EBITDA for the full financial year 2023 in the range of EUR 1.5m and EUR 2.5m, after previously expecting a range of EUR 9m to EUR 11m.

 

Person making the notification: André Marques, Executive Board member (CFO)

 

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430-033

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com

 



End of Inside Information

08-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 444 430-000
Fax: +49(0)89 444 430-049
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1833829

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1833829  08-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

