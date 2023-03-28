|
28.03.2023 11:01:33
EQS-Adhoc: Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb expand strategic neurodegeneration partnership
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hamburg, Germany Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces today that the Company has extended and expanded its strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in neurodegeneration, originally signed in 2016. Aim of the 8-year extension of the strategic alliance is to further broaden the programme pipeline in neurodegenerative diseases.
Evotec receives a $ 50 m upfront payment, undisclosed license and performance milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties up to low double-digit percentages on product sales. Including the upfront and downstream performance milestone payments, the overall transaction results in a deal potential of $ 4 bn.
End of ad hoc release
Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com
28-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1594315
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1594315 28-March-2023 CET/CEST
