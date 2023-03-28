28.03.2023 11:01:33

EQS-Adhoc: Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb expand strategic neurodegeneration partnership

EQS-Ad-hoc: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb expand strategic neurodegeneration partnership

28-March-2023 / 11:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, Germany Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces today that the Company has extended and expanded its strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in neurodegeneration, originally signed in 2016. Aim of the 8-year extension of the strategic alliance is to further broaden the programme pipeline in neurodegenerative diseases.

Evotec receives a $ 50 m upfront payment, undisclosed license and performance milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties up to low double-digit percentages on product sales. Including the upfront and downstream performance milestone payments, the overall transaction results in a deal potential of $ 4 bn.

End of ad hoc release

Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com

28-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1594315

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1594315  28-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1594315&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EVOTEC SEmehr Analysen

08:58 EVOTEC Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.03.23 EVOTEC Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.03.23 EVOTEC Hold Deutsche Bank AG
24.01.23 EVOTEC Buy Warburg Research
19.12.22 EVOTEC Hold Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EVOTEC SE 17,91 0,51% EVOTEC SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung geht weiter: ATX sehr stark -- DAX reduziert Plus -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische und der deutsche Markt legen im Dienstagshandel zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend Gewinne auf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen