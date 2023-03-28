EQS-Adhoc: Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb expand strategic neurodegeneration partnership

EQS-Ad-hoc: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb expand strategic neurodegeneration partnership



28-March-2023 / 11:01 CET/CEST

Hamburg, Germany Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces today that the Company has extended and expanded its strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in neurodegeneration, originally signed in 2016. Aim of the 8-year extension of the strategic alliance is to further broaden the programme pipeline in neurodegenerative diseases. Evotec receives a $ 50 m upfront payment, undisclosed license and performance milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties up to low double-digit percentages on product sales. Including the upfront and downstream performance milestone payments, the overall transaction results in a deal potential of $ 4 bn. End of ad hoc release Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com

