EQS-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Adjustment of guidance for financial year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

First Sensor AG: Adjustment of guidance for financial year 2024



11-Apr-2024 / 16:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



First Sensor AG: Adjustment of guidance for financial year 2024 Berlin, April 11, 2024 - On the basis of preliminary figures for the first half of the 2024 financial year (October 1, 2023 - September 30, 2024), the Executive Board of First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") has determined that the annual planning, in particular the planned sales of EUR 135 to 145 million, will not be achieved. This deviation is primarily due to the overall weakness of the industrial market and the postponement of the expected catch-up scenario to financial year 2025. For this reason, the Executive Board is revising its guidance and expects revenue of EUR 115 to 125 million for the 2024 financial year. The second key performance indicator, the planned investment volume of EUR 8 to 10 million in this financial year, remains unchanged. The half-year report 2024 will be published on May 15, 2024.

Contact:

First Sensor AG

Investor Relations

T +49 30 639923-760

