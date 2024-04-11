|
11.04.2024 16:25:19
EQS-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Adjustment of guidance for financial year 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
First Sensor AG: Adjustment of guidance for financial year 2024
Berlin, April 11, 2024 - On the basis of preliminary figures for the first half of the 2024 financial year (October 1, 2023 - September 30, 2024), the Executive Board of First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") has determined that the annual planning, in particular the planned sales of EUR 135 to 145 million, will not be achieved. This deviation is primarily due to the overall weakness of the industrial market and the postponement of the expected catch-up scenario to financial year 2025. For this reason, the Executive Board is revising its guidance and expects revenue of EUR 115 to 125 million for the 2024 financial year. The second key performance indicator, the planned investment volume of EUR 8 to 10 million in this financial year, remains unchanged.
The half-year report 2024 will be published on May 15, 2024.
Contact:
First Sensor AG
Investor Relations
T +49 30 639923-760
ir@first-sensor.com
End of Inside Information
11-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
|E-mail:
|ir@first-sensor.com
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007201907
|WKN:
|720190
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1878819
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1878819 11-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!