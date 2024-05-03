|
03.05.2024 15:34:59
EQS-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board proposes a complete new Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board proposes a complete new Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting
Berlin, May 3, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia has today decided to propose three new Supervisory Board members for election at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 25, 2024. This will result in the complete replacement of the company's governing body. The three new candidates are to succeed the current Supervisory Board members Johannes Boot (Chairman), Klaus Röhrig (Deputy Chairman) and Dr. Alexander Granderath, who have each resigned from office by mutual agreement at the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The Management Board would like to thank Mr. Boot, Mr. Röhrig and Dr. Granderath for their contribution to the successful development of the company, in some cases over many years.
The candidate for the Supervisory Board, Dr. Dirk Markus, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA, resident in London, holds an indirect interest in the major shareholder Olive Tree Invest GmbH, which holds 25.34% of the shares in the company.
The candidacy of Paul Owsianowski, Investment Manager and Partner of Active Ownership Advisory GmbH, resident in Berlin, is based on a proposal by the shareholders Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS and Active Ownership Investment Ltd. which collectively hold in total 10.31% of the shares in the company.
Dr. Martin Schoefer, resident in Munich, is an independent consultant specializing in transformation and strategy.
