EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Adjustment of growth guidance for 2024 and 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Development of Sales

Gerresheimer AG: Adjustment of growth guidance for 2024 and 2025



30-Sep-2024 / 16:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Gerresheimer AG: Adjustment of growth guidance for 2024 and 2025

Düsseldorf, September 30, 2024 – Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6) is adjusting its growth guidance for 2024 and 2025 due to the significantly slower than expected market recovery 2024 and lower anticipated market growth in 2025 in the vial market. The guidance is also affected by the current flooding at the Morganton vial plant in the United States caused by Hurricane Helene, which will halt production for several weeks.

In the 2024 financial year, the company now expects organic revenue growth between 3 and 4% compared to the previous year (previously: 5 to 10%). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 415 million and EUR 430 million (previously: EUR 430 million to EUR 450 million). Compared to the previous year, adjusted EPS for the financial year 2024 is expected to grow between 2 and 8% (previously 8 to 12%).

For the 2025 financial year, the company now expects organic revenue growth between 7 and 10% compared to the previous year (previously 10 to 15%). The adjusted EBITDA margin for the 2025 financial year is expected to be around 22% (previously: ≥ 22%). Adjusted EPS growth for 2025 will be updated with the publication of our full-year 2024 results in February 2025.

The mid-term guidance remains unchanged.

End of inside information



Conference Call

Gerresheimer will hold a conference call today, September 30, 2024 at 5:30 pm CEST.

Registration Telephone Conference: https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=2350002&linkSecurityString=5694d72a4

Registration Webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/gerresheimer-2024-09-30



Contact Gerresheimer AG

Guido Pickert

Vice President Investor Relations

T +49 211 6181-220

gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com

Jutta Lorberg

Head of Corporate Communication

T +49 211 6181 264

jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com