30.09.2024 16:21:19
EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Adjustment of growth guidance for 2024 and 2025
Gerresheimer AG: Adjustment of growth guidance for 2024 and 2025
Düsseldorf, September 30, 2024 – Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6) is adjusting its growth guidance for 2024 and 2025 due to the significantly slower than expected market recovery 2024 and lower anticipated market growth in 2025 in the vial market. The guidance is also affected by the current flooding at the Morganton vial plant in the United States caused by Hurricane Helene, which will halt production for several weeks.
In the 2024 financial year, the company now expects organic revenue growth between 3 and 4% compared to the previous year (previously: 5 to 10%). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 415 million and EUR 430 million (previously: EUR 430 million to EUR 450 million). Compared to the previous year, adjusted EPS for the financial year 2024 is expected to grow between 2 and 8% (previously 8 to 12%).
For the 2025 financial year, the company now expects organic revenue growth between 7 and 10% compared to the previous year (previously 10 to 15%). The adjusted EBITDA margin for the 2025 financial year is expected to be around 22% (previously: ≥ 22%). Adjusted EPS growth for 2025 will be updated with the publication of our full-year 2024 results in February 2025.
The mid-term guidance remains unchanged.
End of inside information
Gerresheimer will hold a conference call today, September 30, 2024 at 5:30 pm CEST.
