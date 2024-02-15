|
15.02.2024 20:37:14
EQS-Adhoc: H2APEX Group SCA: H2APEX expected to receive substantial grant for large-scale 100 MW H2ERO project as part of Hy2Infra-IPCEI funding
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
H2APEX Group SCA – Ad-hoc- announcement 15 February 2024
Ad-hoc Announcement
H2APEX expected to receive substantial grant for large-scale 100 MW H2ERO project as part of Hy2Infra-IPCEI funding
Grevenmacher, Luxembourg, February 15, 2024 – GHS 2 GmbH ("GHS"), headquartered in Rostock/Laage, a wholly owned subsidiary of H2APEX Group SCA ("H2APEX"), was informed today that the European Commission has approved the Hy2Infra project ("Hy2Infra") – the third important project of common European interest ("IPCEI") in the hydrogen value chain. Hy2Infra comprises 33 projects from 32 companies from seven Member States, for which the participating Member States will provide public funding of up to EUR 6.9 billion.
Among the Hy2Infra projects to be funded is the large-scale 100 MW project H2ERO by H2APEX, for which GHS has applied for funding of approximately EUR 167 million. GHS has not yet received a corresponding grant notification from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection ("BMWK"), which however, according to the BMWK, will occur soon. It is therefore not yet possible for H2APEX to confirm that funding will be granted in the amount applied for and what the conditions of the funding may be.
The H2ERO project has an expected investment volume of EUR 213 million. Regular operation with an electrolysis capacity of 100 MW is expected in 2028. According to current plans, the hydrogen plant will have an annual production capacity of 7,000 to 8,000 tons of green hydrogen.
Email: investor.relations@h2apex.com
H2APEX Group SCA
19, rue de Flaxweiler
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone +352 28 38 47 20
ISIN: LU0472835155
WKN: A0YF5P
Stock exchange: Regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)
End of Inside Information
15-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H2APEX Group SCA
|17, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 2838 4720
|Fax:
|+352 2838 4729
|E-mail:
|info@exceet.com
|Internet:
|www.h2apex.com
|ISIN:
|LU0472835155, LU0472839819
|WKN:
|A0YF5P, A1BFHT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1838537
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1838537 15-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu exceet Group SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu exceet Group SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|exceet Group SE
|6,40
|-18,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.