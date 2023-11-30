EQS-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: Termination of listing in the Open Market

EQS-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Delisting

HAEMATO AG: Termination of listing in the Open Market



30-Nov-2023 / 14:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Berlin, November 30, 2023: The Management Board of HAEMATO AG ("Company"; ISIN: DE000A289VV1/ Open Market / Basic Board) has decided today, November 30, 2023, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to terminate the inclusion of the Company's shares in the Open Market (Basic Board) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange pursuant to Section 30 of the General Terms and Conditions of Deutsche Börse AG for the Open Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (so-called delisting). The Management Board of the company will therefore send a corresponding letter of termination to Deutsche Börse AG today, November 30, 2023.

Upon expiry of the notice period, which is three months and thus ends at the end of February 2024 at the latest, trading of the company's shares on the Open Market (Basic Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be discontinued. Until the end of the three-month period, the company's shareholders will continue to have the opportunity to trade their shares on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company's shares will no longer be traded on another stock exchange at the company's instigation after their inclusion in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has ended.



About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on the trading of high-priced specialty pharmaceutical drugs (with a therapeutic emphasis on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". Further information can be found at https://haemato.de.



Contact:

HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations

Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70

ir@haemato.ag



End of Inside Information

30-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

