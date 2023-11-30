30.11.2023 14:14:37

EQS-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: Termination of listing in the Open Market

EQS-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Delisting
HAEMATO AG: Termination of listing in the Open Market

30-Nov-2023 / 14:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, November 30, 2023: The Management Board of HAEMATO AG ("Company"; ISIN: DE000A289VV1/ Open Market / Basic Board) has decided today, November 30, 2023, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to terminate the inclusion of the Company's shares in the Open Market (Basic Board) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange pursuant to Section 30 of the General Terms and Conditions of Deutsche Börse AG for the Open Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (so-called delisting). The Management Board of the company will therefore send a corresponding letter of termination to Deutsche Börse AG today, November 30, 2023.
Upon expiry of the notice period, which is three months and thus ends at the end of February 2024 at the latest, trading of the company's shares on the Open Market (Basic Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be discontinued. Until the end of the three-month period, the company's shareholders will continue to have the opportunity to trade their shares on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company's shares will no longer be traded on another stock exchange at the company's instigation after their inclusion in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has ended.

About HAEMATO:
HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on the trading of high-priced specialty pharmaceutical drugs (with a therapeutic emphasis on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". Further information can be found at https://haemato.de.

Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag


End of Inside Information

30-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.ag
Internet: www.haemato.ag
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1785693

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1785693  30-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1785693&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HAEMATO AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HAEMATO AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HAEMATO AG 22,40 1,82% HAEMATO AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Start in den letzten Börsenmonat: US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel freundlcih -- ATX fährt vor dem Wochenende Gewinne ein -- DAX schließt über 16.300-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag ebenfalls erneut nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur letzten Sitzung der Woche höher. Der Start in den Dezember verlief an den größten Märkten in Asien mit leichten Verlusten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen