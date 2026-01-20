Qingdao Haier Aktie
WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1
20.01.2026 09:00:43
EQS-Adhoc: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Buyback Program of D-Shares
EQS-Ad-hoc: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Buyback Program of D-Shares
Qingdao / Shanghai / Hong Kong / Frankfurt, 20 January 2026 - The Chairman of the Board of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("Company") resolved today to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 28 May 2025 to repurchase shares and to launch a share buyback program with a maximum volume of up to EUR 2,000,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs) ("Share Buyback Program").
Under the Share Buyback Program, a maximum of 1,000,000 D-Shares of the Company (ISIN: CNE1000031C1) shall be acquired, which corresponds to approximately 0.369% of the current D-Share capital of the Company. The consideration paid per D-Share may not be more than 5% higher or lower than the price determined by the opening auction in Xetra trading on the trading day.
The Share Buyback Program will begin on or around 21 January 2026 and will be conducted for a period until 13 February 2026. It is intended to cancel the repurchased shares and reduce the D-Share capital.
IR Contact:
End of Inside Information
20-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|+49 6172 9454 143
|+49 6172 9454 42143
|ir@haier.hk
|smart-home.haier.com
|CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9, CNE1000048K8
|A2JM2W, A2QHT7
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|2262302
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2262302 20-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
