Qingdao Haier Aktie

Qingdao Haier für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.01.2026 09:00:43

EQS-Adhoc: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Buyback Program of D-Shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Buyback Program of D-Shares

20-Jan-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)
 

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Buyback Program of D-Shares

Qingdao / Shanghai / Hong Kong / Frankfurt, 20 January 2026 - The Chairman of the Board of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("Company") resolved today to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 28 May 2025 to repurchase shares and to launch a share buyback program with a maximum volume of up to EUR 2,000,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs) ("Share Buyback Program").

Under the Share Buyback Program, a maximum of 1,000,000 D-Shares of the Company (ISIN: CNE1000031C1) shall be acquired, which corresponds to approximately 0.369% of the current D-Share capital of the Company. The consideration paid per D-Share may not be more than 5% higher or lower than the price determined by the opening auction in Xetra trading on the trading day.

The Share Buyback Program will begin on or around 21 January 2026 and will be conducted for a period until 13 February 2026. It is intended to cancel the repurchased shares and reduce the D-Share capital.

 

IR Contact:
Haier Smart Home Hong Kong
T: +852 2169 0000
Email: ir@haier.hk



End of Inside Information

20-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Phone: +49 6172 9454 143
Fax: +49 6172 9454 42143
E-mail: ir@haier.hk
Internet: smart-home.haier.com
ISIN: CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9, CNE1000048K8
WKN: A2JM2W, A2QHT7
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2262302

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2262302  20-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs

mehr Nachrichten