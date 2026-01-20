EQS-Adhoc: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Buyback Program of D-Shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Buyback Program of D-Shares



20-Jan-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)



Qingdao / Shanghai / Hong Kong / Frankfurt, 20 January 2026 - The Chairman of the Board of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("Company") resolved today to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 28 May 2025 to repurchase shares and to launch a share buyback program with a maximum volume of up to EUR 2,000,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs) ("Share Buyback Program").

Under the Share Buyback Program, a maximum of 1,000,000 D-Shares of the Company (ISIN: CNE1000031C1) shall be acquired, which corresponds to approximately 0.369% of the current D-Share capital of the Company. The consideration paid per D-Share may not be more than 5% higher or lower than the price determined by the opening auction in Xetra trading on the trading day.

The Share Buyback Program will begin on or around 21 January 2026 and will be conducted for a period until 13 February 2026. It is intended to cancel the repurchased shares and reduce the D-Share capital.

IR Contact:

Haier Smart Home Hong Kong

T: +852 2169 0000

Email: ir@haier.hk