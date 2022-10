EQS-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Change in the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Change in the Management Board



17-Oct-2022

The Supervisory Board and Mr. Marcus A. Wassenberg today mutually agreed that Mr. Wassenberg will step down from his management board functions as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) at the latest by the end of the current fiscal year which ends on 31st of March, 2023, in order to take up a position on the Management Board of another industrial company. An earlier resignation of Mr. Wassenberg is possible, provided that an orderly handover of Mr. Wassenberg's official duties is ensured.



The Supervisory Board will conduct a structured process to find a successor to Mr. Wassenberg in the role of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wassenberg, together with the Supervisory Board and the Chairman of the Management Board, Dr. Ludwin Monz, will ensure an orderly transition until Mr. Wassenbergs resignation.



The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Wassenberg for his successful work in the recent years.



