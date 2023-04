EQS-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Preliminary figures show net result after taxes above forecast and market expectation for financial year 2022/2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Report

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Preliminary figures show net result after taxes above forecast and market expectation for financial year 2022/2023



26-Apr-2023 / 18:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





According to preliminary (unaudited) results, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG's net result after taxes for the past financial year 2022/2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) is expected to exceeded the company´s forecast and the market expectation. The forecast for sales and EBITDA margin is expected to be slightly exceeded in each case.

The Executive Board therefore expects a positive net result after taxes of around 90 million for financial year 2022/2023. This is around 24 million above market expectation, which had already exceeded the company´s forecast in the course of the financial year. The reasons for this are on the one hand the higher absolute EBITDA (including non-recurring items) and on the other hand one-time benefits in the financial and tax results.

Expected sales is around 2.4 billion, slightly above the target of around 2.3 billion. The expected EBITDA margin is around 8.5 %, which is also slightly above the forecast of more than 8 %.

The Company will publish its financial statements and annual report for financial year 2022/2023 on June 14, 2023.

Investor Relations

Maximilian Beyer

Tel: +49 (0)6222 82-67120

E-mail: maximilian.beyer@heidelberg.com

Group Communications

Florian Pitzinger

Tel.: +49 (0)151 67968774

E-mail: florian.pitzinger@heidelberg.com

Thomas Fichtl

Tel.: +49 6222 82- 67123

Email: Thomas.Fichtl@heidelberg.com

Important note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macro-economic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.