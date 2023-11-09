|
09.11.2023 10:44:14
EQS-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: init decides share buyback
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
The managing board of init innovation in traffic systems SE has decided in accordance with the resolution of the general meeting of 26 May 2020, topic 7 of the agenda to repurchase up to 29,000 own shares (pursuant to § 71 (1.8) AktG) for a maximum total purchase price of EUR 870,000 (without additional charges) via the stock exchange.
The repurchased shares are to be used for existing and future employee share program, incentive program for members of the managing board and managing directors, as acquisition currency and/or for cash to third party.
It is planned to transact the share buyback during the period from 9 November 2023 to 27 December 2023 on the stock exchange.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Janina Hoffmann
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
End of Inside Information
09-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1769545
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1769545 09-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|27,50
|-1,08%
