EQS-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: init decides share buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE

init innovation in traffic systems SE: init decides share buyback



09-Nov-2023

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The managing board of init innovation in traffic systems SE has decided in accordance with the resolution of the general meeting of 26 May 2020, topic 7 of the agenda to repurchase up to 29,000 own shares (pursuant to § 71 (1.8) AktG) for a maximum total purchase price of EUR 870,000 (without additional charges) via the stock exchange.

The repurchased shares are to be used for existing and future employee share program, incentive program for members of the managing board and managing directors, as acquisition currency and/or for cash to third party.

It is planned to transact the share buyback during the period from 9 November 2023 to 27 December 2023 on the stock exchange.

Contact:Person making the notification:Janina HoffmannInvestor Relationsir@initse.com