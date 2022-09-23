|
23.09.2022 15:44:50
EQS-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich substantiates forecast for 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Jungheinrich AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Change in Forecast
Jungheinrich substantiates forecast for 2022
The Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG substantiated its 2022 forecast of 24 March 2022, which is now above the current market expectations. In the third quarter of the current year, the Jungheinrich Group was able to continue the hitherto robust business performance of the first half of 2022 unabated. Furthermore, production standstills have been avoided up to now through targeted supply chain management.
Jungheinrich now expects incoming orders between 4.6 billion and 4.9 billion for 2022 (previously: slightly below the previous year, 2021: 4.9 billion). Group revenue is expected to come to between 4.6 billion and 4.8 billion (previously: slightly above the previous year, 2021: 4.2 billion). According to current estimates, earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) will come to between 340 million and 380 million (previously: significantly lower than the previous year, 2021: 360 million). Accordingly, EBIT return on sales ranging from 7.2 per cent to 8.0 percent is expected (previously: significantly below the previous year, 2021: 8.5 percent). Earnings before taxes (EBT) is expected to reach 305 million to 345 million (previously: significantly lower than the previous year, 2021: 349 million). EBT return on sales is expected to come to between 6.5 per cent and 7.3 per cent (previously: significantly below the previous year, 2021: 8.2 per cent). The Board of Management assumes a ROCE between 14.0 per cent and 17.0 per cent (previously: significantly lower than the previous year, 2021: 20.2 per cent). The key performance indicator free cash flow, introduced with effect from 30 June 2022, is still expected to reach a significantly negative value compared to the previous year (2021: 89 million).
This substantiated forecast is based on the assumption that there will be no significant production interruptions and that the supply chains will remain largely intact to the end of the year. It still cannot be ruled out that a gas shortage could lead to serious production disruptions.
The interim statement of Jungheinrich AG as of 30 September 2022 will be published on 11 November 2022.
Dr Benedikt Nufer, Spokesman
Analyst/investor enquiries to:
Andrea Bleesen, Head of Investor Relations
23-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Jungheinrich AG
|Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
|22047 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 6948-0
|Fax:
|+49 40 6948-1777
|E-mail:
|info@jungheinrich.de
|Internet:
|www.jungheinrich.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006219934
|WKN:
|621993
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1449199
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1449199 23-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
