EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG STREAMLINES INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO AND SELLS PRECISION COMPONENTS SEGMENT

EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Disposal

01-Oct-2024 / 15:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KAP AG STREAMLINES INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO AND SELLS PRECISION COMPONENTS SEGMENT

Fulda, 1 October 2024 – KAP AG (“KAP”), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408), today concluded an agreement on the sale of all material parts of the precision components segment to the current management under a management buy-out (MBO). The companies to be sold are the three operating investees Präzisionsteile Dresden GmbH & Co. KG, Gear Motion GmbH and BEBUSCH Hungaria Müanyagfeldolgozó Kft. as well as three further management and real estate management companies associated with the investees.

The sale will generate proceeds in the single-digit million euro range for KAP, and the buyer will also assume pension and financial obligations. Due to the high level of investment in the precision components segment in recent years, the sale will result in book losses in the double-digit million euro range. These will not be allocated to the operating business performance and therefore have no impact on the 2024 guidance forecast. The transaction is expected to be closed at the end of October 2024.

