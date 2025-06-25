KAP Aktie
WKN: 620840 / ISIN: DE0006208408
|
25.06.2025 09:44:23
EQS-DD: KAP AG: RB Capital Limited, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
25.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
99516 25.06.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KAP AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:53
|EQS-DD: KAP AG: RB Capital Limited, sell (EQS Group)
|
09:53
|EQS-DD: KAP AG: RB Capital Limited, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
09:48