EQS-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: Consolidated net income for Q2/2024 expected below market expectations

EQS-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Preliminary Results

KION GROUP AG: Consolidated net income for Q2/2024 expected below market expectations



10-Jul-2024 / 12:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Keywords: Quarterly/Interim Reporting, Preliminary Results



KION GROUP AG

Thea-Rasche-Straße 8

60549 Frankfurt am Main

ISIN DE000KGX8881



Consolidated net income for Q2/2024 expected below market expectations



Frankfurt/Main, 10 July 2024



Due to a goodwill impairment for the KION ITS Americas operating unit in the Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) segment in the amount of around EUR 22 million the KION Group expects consolidated net income before minorities to be around EUR 69 million in the second quarter of 2024 (Vara consensus as of July 9, 2024: EUR 93 million). This goodwill impairment will also reduce consolidated net income before minorities for the 2024 financial year by the same amount.



All figures provided are preliminary and unaudited. KION GROUP AG will announce the final results for the second quarter of 2024 on July 31, 2024.



Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2023 of KION GROUP AG (



Contact for investors:



Sebastian Ubert

Vice President Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 329

sebastian.ubert@kiongroup.com



Raj Junginger

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 942

raj.junginger@kiongroup.com

Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014Keywords: Quarterly/Interim Reporting, Preliminary ResultsKION GROUP AGThea-Rasche-Straße 860549 Frankfurt am MainISIN DE000KGX8881Frankfurt/Main, 10 July 2024Due to a goodwill impairment for the KION ITS Americas operating unit in the Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) segment in the amount of around EUR 22 million the KION Group expects consolidated net income before minorities to be around EUR 69 million in the second quarter of 2024 (Vara consensus as of July 9, 2024: EUR 93 million). This goodwill impairment will also reduce consolidated net income before minorities for the 2024 financial year by the same amount.All figures provided are preliminary and unaudited. KION GROUP AG will announce the final results for the second quarter of 2024 on July 31, 2024.Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2023 of KION GROUP AG ( https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/ ), especially on pages 75 et seq. The consensus from Vara Research is published at https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Share/ Contact for investors:Sebastian UbertVice President Investor RelationsPhone +49 (0)69 201 107 329Raj JungingerSenior Manager Investor RelationsPhone +49 (0)69 201 107 942



End of Inside Information

10-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com