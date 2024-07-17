|
17.07.2024 07:59:05
EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: KNAUS TABBERT UPDATES ITS FORECAST FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Knaus Tabbert AG today announced that it has updated its forecast for the financial year 2024. Accordingly, Knaus Tabbert AG now expects consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 1.3 billion to EUR 1.4 billion for the full year 2024 (previously: EUR 1.4 billion to EUR 1.55 billion) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.0% to 8.0% (previously: 8.0% to 9.0%).
Despite the generally positive market environment for Knaus Tabbert, the significant increase in financing costs of up to 8% - after more than a decade of low interest rates - poses challenges for the more than 500 trade partners. In addition to actively supporting the marketing of inventory, Knaus Tabbert will also extend the regularly scheduled plant holidays in August from three weeks by a total of 8 working days or two weeks. The temporarily reduced production output should lead to a reduction in the dealer's inventory and thus the enormous interest burden over the next few months.
End of Inside Information
17-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-380
|E-mail:
|info@knaustabbert.de
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
|WKN:
|A2YN50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1947643
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1947643 17-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
