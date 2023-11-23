EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Winfried Buss steps down as Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH

23.11.2023 08:30:11

LION E-Mobility AG: Winfried Buss steps down as Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH

LION E-Mobility AG: Winfried Buss steps down as Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH

Winfried Buss steps down as Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH

Zug (Switzerland), 23 November, 2023

Mr. Winfried Buss, managing director of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH, will step down from office as of 31 January 2024.

LION’s Board appreciates Winfried's contributions. The Board is confident in the resilience of LION’s team and convinced that the handover will be managed smoothly, so that the company's business operations are not impaired. The new appointment will be announced shortly.

Mr. Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board, said: “We thank Winfried for his significant contribution to set up the production infrastructure in Hildburghausen that will create a great platform for our future.”

 

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH, a manufacturer of battery packs, LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems and LION Smart North America Inc. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG.

LION E-Mobility AG

Alessio Basteri
Chairman of the Board

Frank Schönrock
Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315
E-Mail: frank.schoenrock@lionemobility.com | ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

 

