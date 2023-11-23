|
23.11.2023 08:30:11
EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Winfried Buss steps down as Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH
EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Winfried Buss steps down as Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH
Zug (Switzerland), 23 November, 2023
Mr. Winfried Buss, managing director of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH, will step down from office as of 31 January 2024.
LION’s Board appreciates Winfried's contributions. The Board is confident in the resilience of LION’s team and convinced that the handover will be managed smoothly, so that the company's business operations are not impaired. The new appointment will be announced shortly.
Mr. Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board, said: “We thank Winfried for his significant contribution to set up the production infrastructure in Hildburghausen that will create a great platform for our future.”
About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH, a manufacturer of battery packs, LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems and LION Smart North America Inc. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG.
www.lionemobility.com
Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility AG
Alessio Basteri
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Frank Schönrock
Disclaimer:
Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.
Contact:
Alessio Basteri
Chairman of the Board
End of Inside Information
23-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Chamerstrasse 172
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0) 41 749 40 75
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.com
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0560888270
|WKN:
|A2QH97
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1779927
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1779927 23-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LION E-Mobility AG
|1,81
|0,00%
