EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Winfried Buss steps down as Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH

LION E-Mobility AG: Winfried Buss steps down as Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH



23 November, 2023

Winfried Buss steps down as Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH

Zug (Switzerland), 23 November, 2023

Mr. Winfried Buss, managing director of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH, will step down from office as of 31 January 2024.

LION’s Board appreciates Winfried's contributions. The Board is confident in the resilience of LION’s team and convinced that the handover will be managed smoothly, so that the company's business operations are not impaired. The new appointment will be announced shortly.

Mr. Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board, said: “We thank Winfried for his significant contribution to set up the production infrastructure in Hildburghausen that will create a great platform for our future.”

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH, a manufacturer of battery packs, LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems and LION Smart North America Inc. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG.

www.lionemobility.com

Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG

Alessio Basteri

Chairman of the Board

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Frank Schönrock

Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315

E-Mail: frank.schoenrock@lionemobility.com | ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

Disclaimer:

Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

