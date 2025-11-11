EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG continues its positive performance in Q3

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

LION E-Mobility AG continues its positive performance in Q3



Zug, November 11, 2025 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and energy storage solutions, continued its positive development in the third quarter of 2025. In the third quarter, the company generated revenue of EUR 5.9 million, bringing total revenue for 9M 2025 to EUR 16.3 million, a 31% increase compared to EUR 12.4 million year-to-date in Q3 2024. This growth was primarily driven by a strong recovery in market demand for batteries.



Driven by sales growth as well as continuous procurement efforts and consistent cost discipline EBITDA for Q3 2025 amounted to EUR 1.2 million. As a result EBITDA for the first 9 months 2025 improved significantly to EUR 2.4 million (9M 2024: EUR -6.0 million).



Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG, comments: "We are very pleased with our continued positive business development in the third quarter. Despite the still challenging market environment, we managed to increase our revenues and further improve profitability. This solid performance demonstrates the strength of our product portfolio and the commitment of our entire team. We are confident that we will continue this positive growth trajectory in the coming quarter."



New Partnerships with Castrol

LION E-Mobility AG recently announced that its subsidiary, LION Smart Production GmbH, has entered into a partnership with Castrol to jointly develop an innovative battery module for high-performance electric vehicle applications. The collaboration combines LION Smart’s expertise in direct battery cooling technology with Castrol’s advanced thermal fluids and deep knowledge in battery thermal management. The partnership seeks to significantly enhance battery thermal management for passenger cars, trucks, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) worldwide through the use of direct battery cooling — a cutting-edge approach that enables faster charging and discharging of battery cells immersed in a lightweight dielectric fluid. Castrol ON EV Thermal Fluids will be applied to deliver superior heat dissipation, increased power density, and improved battery safety and lifespan.



First order for large-scale energy storage system

LION E-Mobility AG continues to make strong progress in its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) business. Following the cooperation agreement signed with LEAP Energy in April 2025, the company has secured its first grid-scale project in Germany — a 5 MW / 20 MWh installation scheduled for delivery in Q1 2026. LION’s state-of-the-art battery containers are designed for large-scale applications, combining Chinese cost competitiveness with German engineering, service, guarantees, and bankability. Market interest in this value proposition is high: the current pipeline exceeds 7.5 GWh with potential clients across Europe.



In August 2025, LION E-Mobility AG has entered a strategic partnership with Münchner Solarkraftwerke to jointly realize large-scale solar and storage projects. The collaboration grants LION direct access to a fast-growing market for photovoltaic-coupled and stand-alone storage systems, reinforcing its strategic focus on energy storage. LION’s battery storage systems, equipped with integrated inverters, enable both efficient solar energy storage and lucrative grid services, opening significant revenue potential.



Outlook for 2025 confirmed

For the current financial year, LION confirms its outlook and expects revenues of between EUR 28 million and EUR 35 million as well as a positive EBITDA. The focus in 2025 is on strategic direction-setting – particularly in the area of series development for NMC+ modules and packs and continuous immersion technology developments for a large German truck OEM. The operational foundation has been sustainably reinforced. LION considers itself well-positioned to achieve long-term profitable growth in an increasingly technology-driven market environment.



About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.



www.lionemobility.com



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com



Disclaimer:

Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

