EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Executive Board plans to pay dividends for 2023

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Executive Board plans to pay dividends for 2023



06-March-2024 / 13:31 CET/CEST

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

Munich, 6 March 2024: After LUDWIG BECK AG did not pay any dividends to shareholders in the last five years due to multiple crises, the Executive Board today decided to propose to the Supervisory Board the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.15 per dividend-bearing share on the basis of the provisional, as yet unaudited, annual financial statements for the 2023 financial year.

The final proposal by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to the 2024 Annual General Meeting for the appropriation of profits is to be made after the audited 2023 annual financial statements of LUDWIG BECK AG have been adopted and submitted to the Annual General Meeting.

The company will announce the complete and final figures for the 2023 financial year on 21 March 2024.

