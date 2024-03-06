06.03.2024 13:31:33

EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Executive Board plans to pay dividends for 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Executive Board plans to pay dividends for 2023

06-March-2024 / 13:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Ad-hoc notification pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

- ISIN DE000519990 –

 

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Executive Board plans to pay dividends for 2023

Munich, 6 March 2024: After LUDWIG BECK AG did not pay any dividends to shareholders in the last five years due to multiple crises, the Executive Board today decided to propose to the Supervisory Board the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.15 per dividend-bearing share on the basis of the provisional, as yet unaudited, annual financial statements for the 2023 financial year.

The final proposal by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to the 2024 Annual General Meeting for the appropriation of profits is to be made after the audited 2023 annual financial statements of LUDWIG BECK AG have been adopted and submitted to the Annual General Meeting.

The company will announce the complete and final figures for the 2023 financial year on 21 March 2024.

 

 

Investor Relations:
LUDWIG BECK AG
André Deubel
t: +49 89 23691-745
f: +49 89 23691-600
ir@ludwigbeck.de

 

 



End of Inside Information

06-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN: DE0005199905
WKN: 519990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1852885

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1852885  06-March-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1852885&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG 23,20 0,87% Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX schließt nach neuer Bestmarke höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, während der deutsche Leitindex auf ein nees Allzeithoch stieg. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Donnerstag in Grün. An den Börsen in Fernost waren Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen