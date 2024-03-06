|
06.03.2024 13:31:33
EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Executive Board plans to pay dividends for 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Ad-hoc notification pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
- ISIN DE000519990 –
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Executive Board plans to pay dividends for 2023
Munich, 6 March 2024: After LUDWIG BECK AG did not pay any dividends to shareholders in the last five years due to multiple crises, the Executive Board today decided to propose to the Supervisory Board the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.15 per dividend-bearing share on the basis of the provisional, as yet unaudited, annual financial statements for the 2023 financial year.
The final proposal by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to the 2024 Annual General Meeting for the appropriation of profits is to be made after the audited 2023 annual financial statements of LUDWIG BECK AG have been adopted and submitted to the Annual General Meeting.
The company will announce the complete and final figures for the 2023 financial year on 21 March 2024.
Investor Relations:
End of Inside Information
06-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
|Marienplatz 11
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
|E-mail:
|info@ludwigbeck.de
|Internet:
|www.ludwigbeck.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005199905
|WKN:
|519990
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1852885
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1852885 06-March-2024 CET/CEST
