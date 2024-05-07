EQS-Adhoc: M1 Kliniken AG: Supervisory Board approves 2023 annual financial statements. Dividend proposal of EUR 0.50 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Forecast

M1 Kliniken AG: Supervisory Board approves 2023 annual financial statements. Dividend proposal of EUR 0.50 per share



07-May-2024 / 16:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Berlin, 07.05.2024 – The Supervisory Board of M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN:DE000A0STSQ8) today approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the financial year 2023 presented by the Management Board in accordance with Sections 171, 172 AktG. The annual financial statements are thus adopted in accordance with Section 172 AktG.



The Supervisory Board and Executive Board today resolved to propose a dividend of EUR 0.50 per dividend bearing share to the Annual General Meeting.



The Executive Board anticipates significant sales and earnings growth for the 2024 financial year. In the Beauty segment, it expects sales of EUR 80 to 90 million (financial year 2023: EUR 70.8 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 18 to 22 million (financial year 2023: EUR 15.5 million). The 2023 annual report of M1 Kliniken AG is expected to be published on published on 23 May 2024.



About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical healthcare services in Europe. The Group offers products and services of the highest quality standards in the aesthetic and surgical fields. Beauty medical treatments are currently offered at 61 specialist centres under the "M1 Med Beauty" brand. With six operating rooms and 35 beds, the “M1 Schlossklinik” for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery in Berlin is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. M1 Kliniken has been driving forward its internationalisation since the end of 2018 and is currently represented in ten countries.



Contact:

Attila Strauss (Co-CEO), Kilian Brenske (Co-CEO)

Corporate Communications

E-Mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de



End of Inside Information

07-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

