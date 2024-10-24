|
EQS-Adhoc: Manz AG places cash capital increase in the amount of 20% of the share capital with Mr. Eng Kee Tan, the majority shareholder of Greatech Technology Berhad
EQS-Ad-hoc: Manz AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Manz AG places cash capital increase in the amount of 20% of the share capital with Mr. Eng Kee Tan, the majority shareholder of Greatech Technology Berhad
Reutlingen, 24 October 2024 – The Management Board of Manz AG (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to issue 1,708,514 new shares (corresponding to 20% of the share capital) against cash contributions in the course of a capital increase by partially utilizing the authorized capital 2024 and excluding shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares were subscribed by Mr. Eng Kee Tan, Penang (Malaysia), at a placement price of 5.80 EUR per share. Mr. Tan is the founder and majority shareholder of Malaysia-based Greatech Technology Berhad which provides automation solutions in the design, development and production of systems, machines and plants. The company's share capital will increase from 8,542,574.00 EUR by 1,708,514.00 EUR to 10,251,088.00 EUR after the implementation of the capital increase. The proceeds from the capital increase of 9.9 million EUR (less transaction costs) serves to cover the capital requirements for Manz AG's business activities.
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
Manz AG
Manz AG
Kirchhoff Consult AG
