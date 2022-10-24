EQS-Adhoc: Masterflex SE with forecast increase for 2022

|
24.10.2022
Masterflex SE with forecast increase for 2022
|
Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Masterflex SE with forecast increase for 2022
Gelsenkirchen, 24 October 2022 - Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938) reports a further acceleration in growth momentum in the third quarter according to preliminary figures.
According to preliminary figures, Masterflex closed the nine-month period 2022 with an increase in revenue of 27.5% to around EUR 76.0 million (9M/2021: EUR 59.6 million). Operating earnings before interest and taxes (operating EBIT) jumped by a good 80% to EUR 10.4 million (9M/2021: EUR 5.8 million). This corresponds to an operating EBIT margin of 13.7% (9M/2021: 9.7%) in relation to revenue.
Based on the successful business development and the solid order backlog, Masterflex is raising its previous forecast for the 2022 financial year. The company now expects an increase in revenue to EUR 92 to 96 million (previously: EUR 83 to 87 million) and an operating EBIT of between EUR 9.3 and 10.5 million (previously: between EUR 8.3 and 9.0 million) for the 2022 financial year.
The company will provide further information on 9 November 2022 with the publication of the nine-month report (Q3/2022).
IR Contact:
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)89 125 09 03-33
24-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Masterflex SE
|Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
|45891 Gelsenkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)209 970770
|Fax:
|+49 (0)209 9707733
|E-mail:
|info@masterflexgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.MasterflexGroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005492938
|WKN:
|549 293
|Indices:
|Prime all share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1469837
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1469837 24-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Masterflex SE
|6,46
|0,62%
