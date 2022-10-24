NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
24.10.2022 14:30:24

EQS-Adhoc: Masterflex SE with forecast increase for 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Masterflex SE with forecast increase for 2022

24-Oct-2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Masterflex SE with forecast increase for 2022

Gelsenkirchen, 24 October 2022 - Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938) reports a further acceleration in growth momentum in the third quarter according to preliminary figures.

According to preliminary figures, Masterflex closed the nine-month period 2022 with an increase in revenue of 27.5% to around EUR 76.0 million (9M/2021: EUR 59.6 million). Operating earnings before interest and taxes (operating EBIT) jumped by a good 80% to EUR 10.4 million (9M/2021: EUR 5.8 million). This corresponds to an operating EBIT margin of 13.7% (9M/2021: 9.7%) in relation to revenue.

Based on the successful business development and the solid order backlog, Masterflex is raising its previous forecast for the 2022 financial year. The company now expects an increase in revenue to EUR 92 to 96 million (previously: EUR 83 to 87 million) and an operating EBIT of between EUR 9.3 and 10.5 million (previously: between EUR 8.3 and 9.0 million) for the 2022 financial year.

The company will provide further information on 9 November 2022 with the publication of the nine-month report (Q3/2022).

 

 

IR Contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)89 125 09 03-33

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

24-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Masterflex SE
Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)209 970770
Fax: +49 (0)209 9707733
E-mail: info@masterflexgroup.com
Internet: www.MasterflexGroup.com
ISIN: DE0005492938
WKN: 549 293
Indices: Prime all share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1469837

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1469837  24-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1469837&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Masterflex SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Masterflex SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Masterflex SE 6,46 0,62% Masterflex SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf weniger restriktive Fed: ATX legt zu -- DAX freundlich -- Wall Street vorbörslich höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer -- Hang Seng stürzt ab
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag in einem volatilen Geschäft inzwischen wieder fester. Der DAX tendiert ebenso freundlich. Die US-Börsen dürften den Montagshandel stärker beginnen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan ging es bergauf, während die Anleger in China Reißaus nahmen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen