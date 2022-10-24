EQS-Adhoc: Masterflex SE with forecast increase for 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results

Masterflex SE with forecast increase for 2022



24-Oct-2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Gelsenkirchen, 24 October 2022 - Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938) reports a further acceleration in growth momentum in the third quarter according to preliminary figures.

According to preliminary figures, Masterflex closed the nine-month period 2022 with an increase in revenue of 27.5% to around EUR 76.0 million (9M/2021: EUR 59.6 million). Operating earnings before interest and taxes (operating EBIT) jumped by a good 80% to EUR 10.4 million (9M/2021: EUR 5.8 million). This corresponds to an operating EBIT margin of 13.7% (9M/2021: 9.7%) in relation to revenue.

Based on the successful business development and the solid order backlog, Masterflex is raising its previous forecast for the 2022 financial year. The company now expects an increase in revenue to EUR 92 to 96 million (previously: EUR 83 to 87 million) and an operating EBIT of between EUR 9.3 and 10.5 million (previously: between EUR 8.3 and 9.0 million) for the 2022 financial year.

The company will provide further information on 9 November 2022 with the publication of the nine-month report (Q3/2022).

IR Contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)89 125 09 03-33

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de