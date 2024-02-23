|
23.02.2024 12:59:35
EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Mohid Miah resigns as Director and Secretary
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Personnel
MBH Corporation Plc, a diversified investment holding company listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf stock exchanges, today announces that Mohid Miah has resigned as an Executive Director and Secretary with immediate effect.
The Board of Directors of MBH Corporation Plc now consists of Kevin Hanbury, Ian Elsey and Peter Lawrence.
For further information, please contact:
Kevin Hanbury, CEO, MBH Corporation PLC
Kevin.hanbury@3ksengineering.com
For IR and media enquiries:
Janet Barnes
Janet.barnes@mbhcorporation.com
End of Inside Information
23-Feb-2024 GMT/BST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBH Corporation Plc
|3 K's Engineering Company, Morfa Works, Embankment Road, Machynys
|SA15 2DN Llanelli
|United Kingdom
|E-mail:
|info@mbhcorporation.com
|Internet:
|https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BPNYZL95
|WKN:
|A3ESUZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1844185
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1844185 23-Feb-2024 GMT/BST
