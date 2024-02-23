EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Mohid Miah resigns as Director and Secretary

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Personnel

MBH Corporation Plc: Mohid Miah resigns as Director and Secretary



23-Feb-2024 / 11:59 GMT/BST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MBH Corporation Plc, a diversified investment holding company listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf stock exchanges, today announces that Mohid Miah has resigned as an Executive Director and Secretary with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors of MBH Corporation Plc now consists of Kevin Hanbury, Ian Elsey and Peter Lawrence.

For further information, please contact:



Kevin Hanbury, CEO, MBH Corporation PLC

Kevin.hanbury@3ksengineering.com



For IR and media enquiries:

Janet Barnes

Janet.barnes@mbhcorporation.com





