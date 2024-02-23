23.02.2024 12:59:35

EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Mohid Miah resigns as Director and Secretary

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Personnel
MBH Corporation Plc: Mohid Miah resigns as Director and Secretary

23-Feb-2024 / 11:59 GMT/BST
MBH Corporation Plc, a diversified investment holding company listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf stock exchanges, today announces that Mohid Miah has resigned as an Executive Director and Secretary with immediate effect.
The Board of Directors of MBH Corporation Plc now consists of Kevin Hanbury, Ian Elsey and Peter Lawrence.
For further information, please contact:

Kevin Hanbury, CEO, MBH Corporation PLC
Kevin.hanbury@3ksengineering.com

For IR and media enquiries:
Janet Barnes
Janet.barnes@mbhcorporation.com

 


