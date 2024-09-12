EQS-Adhoc: MEDION AG: Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH specifies transfer request and determines cash compensation payable in return for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of MEDION AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: MEDION AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Squeeze Out

MEDION AG: Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH specifies transfer request and determines cash compensation payable in return for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of MEDION AG

The majority shareholder of MEDION AG, Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Lenovo Group Limited, today further specified its formal notice of 13 June 2024 regarding the transfer of the shares of the other shareholders of MEDION AG (minority shareholders) to Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH pursuant to Sec. 327a (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz).

In this respect, Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH has informed the Management Board of MEDION AG that it has set the cash compensation to be paid for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders at EUR 14,28 per no-par value bearer share of MEDION AG. The cash compensation has been determined on the basis of the present value of the compensation payments under the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement concluded between Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH and MEDION AG as it exceeds the pro rata earnings value per share and the relevant share price of MEDION AG. The appropriateness of the cash compensation is currently still being reviewed by the court-selected and appointed expert auditor.

The effectiveness of the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders depends on the approval of the general meeting of MEDION AG and the registration of the transfer resolution in the commercial register of MEDION AG. The resolution necessary for the transfer of the shares shall be passed at the general meeting of MEDION AG scheduled for 12 November 2024.



