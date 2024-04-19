|
19.04.2024 11:05:49
EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE: Commencement of trading on Xetra
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): IPO/Miscellaneous
Nakiki SE announces that trading on the Xetra trading platform has resumed today.
90% of all German share trading takes place on Xetra.
The Nakiki SE share can now be traded on the following stock exchanges under the WKN WNDL30: Frankfurt, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, XETRA, Tradegate.
NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg Germany
Telephone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
End of Inside Information
19-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Johnsallee 30
|20148 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1884757
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1884757 19-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Nachrichten
|
19.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE: Commencement of trading on Xetra (EQS Group)
|
19.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Börsenhandel auf Xetra aufgenommen (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|EQS-News: Legal Finance SE: Hunderte Klagen gegen illegale Online-Casinos - Gericht sieht Verbraucher im Recht (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|EQS-News: Legal Finance SE: Hundreds of lawsuits against illegal online casinos - court rules in favour of consumers (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Legal Finance finances casino lawsuits (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Legal Finance finanziert Casino-Klagen (EQS Group)
|
12.04.24
|EQS-News: Legal Finance SE: Prozess mit hohem Streitwert - Letter of Intent (EQS Group)
|
12.04.24
|EQS-News: Legal Finance SE: High value litigation - Letter of Intent (EQS Group)