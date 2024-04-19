Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 11:05:49

EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE: Commencement of trading on Xetra

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): IPO/Miscellaneous
Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE: Commencement of trading on Xetra

19-Apr-2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nakiki SE announces that trading on the Xetra trading platform has resumed today.

90% of all German share trading takes place on Xetra.

The Nakiki SE share can now be traded on the following stock exchanges under the WKN WNDL30: Frankfurt, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, XETRA, Tradegate.

NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg Germany
Telephone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300


End of Inside Information

19-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1884757

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1884757  19-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1884757&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Nachrichten