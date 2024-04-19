EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE: Commencement of trading on Xetra

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): IPO/Miscellaneous

Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE: Commencement of trading on Xetra



19-Apr-2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







90% of all German share trading takes place on Xetra.



The Nakiki SE share can now be traded on the following stock exchanges under the WKN WNDL30: Frankfurt, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, XETRA, Tradegate.



NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE

Johnsallee 30

20148 Hamburg Germany

Telephone: +49 40 285 304 23-0

Internet:

E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com

Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000

WKN: WNDL30

End of Inside Information

