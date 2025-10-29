NAKIKI Aktie

NAKIKI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 10:21:13

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE invites you to a virtual roundtable on October 30, 2025: Background information on the 2024 consolidated financial statements

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Conference
NAKIKI SE invites you to a virtual roundtable on October 30, 2025: Background information on the 2024 consolidated financial statements

29.10.2025 / 10:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NAKIKI SE invites you to a virtual roundtable on October 30, 2025: Background information on the 2024 consolidated financial statements

•    Registration: Link

Frankfurt am Main, October 29, 2025 – NAKIKI SE invites you to a virtual roundtable on October 30, 2025. The Management Board will report on the current status of the 2024 financial statements and the transformation to a Bitcoin treasury company.

On October 24, 2025, the company announced that the team of tax advisors had to be changed at short notice during the ongoing preparation of the financial statements.  In addition, during the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, it became apparent that the loss incurred in the first half of 2024 was significantly lower than presented in the published consolidated half-year financial statements for 2024. The 2024 consolidated financial statements and the corrected 2024 consolidated half-year financial statements are to be published as soon as possible. 

Where and when?

•    Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025 
•    Time: 11:15 a.m. (CEST)
•    Platform: Airtime
•    Registration: Link
(https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/f14dfe08-84eb-4477-aa0b-161c10e1dda2)

Contact for inquiries (IR):
Phone: +49 69 348 70 250
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
 

29.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2220450

 
End of News EQS News Service

2220450  29.10.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Nachrichten