
EQS-News: NAKIKI SE invites you to a virtual roundtable on October 30, 2025: Background information on the 2024 consolidated financial statements
EQS-News: NAKIKI SE
/ Key word(s): Conference
NAKIKI SE invites you to a virtual roundtable on October 30, 2025: Background information on the 2024 consolidated financial statements
• Registration: Link
Frankfurt am Main, October 29, 2025 – NAKIKI SE invites you to a virtual roundtable on October 30, 2025. The Management Board will report on the current status of the 2024 financial statements and the transformation to a Bitcoin treasury company.
On October 24, 2025, the company announced that the team of tax advisors had to be changed at short notice during the ongoing preparation of the financial statements. In addition, during the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, it became apparent that the loss incurred in the first half of 2024 was significantly lower than presented in the published consolidated half-year financial statements for 2024. The 2024 consolidated financial statements and the corrected 2024 consolidated half-year financial statements are to be published as soon as possible.
Where and when?
• Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
• Time: 11:15 a.m. (CEST)
• Platform: Airtime
• Registration: Link
(https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/f14dfe08-84eb-4477-aa0b-161c10e1dda2)
Contact for inquiries (IR):
Phone: +49 69 348 70 250
Email: info@nakikifinance.com
NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300

