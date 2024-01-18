EQS-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG: Ad-hoc reporting according to Art. 17 MAR

EQS-Ad-hoc: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Bond

niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG: Ad-hoc reporting according to Art. 17 MAR



18-Jan-2024 / 14:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



No conclusion of a financing agreement with Neptune BidCo AG, the future majority shareholder in the Company, and no early termination and repayment of the convertible bond 2021/2026; holders of the convertible bond 2021/2026 can nevertheless apply for repayment in the course of the change of control that has occurred



Görlitz, 18.01.2024



niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332) ("Company") announces that the Company and Neptune BidCo AG (cf. Ad-hoc notification of the company v. 15.12.2023) have, as of today, not yet entered into the intended Financing Agreement. The Management Board has therefore decided not to terminate the convertible bond 2021/2026 issued by the Company ("Convertible Bond") until further notice and not to repay it prematurely ("Termination of the Convertible Bond").

The Termination of the Convertible Bond shall occur at a later time that has not yet been determined.

The holders of the Convertible Bond have the right to request repayment of the Convertible Bond on the basis of the change of control announced in the Federal Gazette on 11.01.2024, under which Neptune TopCo GmbH and Neptune BidCo AG have acquired the majority of the voting rights and the share capital of the Company. Further information can be found in the announcement in the Federal Gazette as well as in the bond terms and conditions available online at https://www.niiio.finance/investor-relations.



Contact:

Johann Horch

E-Mail: ir@niiio.finance

Phone: +49 35 81 / 374 99 – 0







End of Inside Information

18-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

