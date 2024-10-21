|
21.10.2024 07:35:32
EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data AG examines possible divestment of its cryptomining business Peak Mining
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Frankfurt am Main, 21 October 2024 – The Management Board of Northern Data AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMU87, the “Company”) resolved today to begin negotiations with interested parties regarding a possible divestment of its cryptomining business Peak Mining.
The Company hereby continues its strategic direction to focus on its AI Solutions business. Whether a divestment of Peak Mining will take place cannot yet be predicted and depends, among other things, on the current dynamic market environment for crypto currencies.
Jose Cano
End of Inside Information
21-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2011897
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2011897 21-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
