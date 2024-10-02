|
02.10.2024 19:15:38
EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Potential delisting acquisition offer for the shares and potential delisting
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Novem Group S.A.: Potential delisting acquisition offer for the shares and potential delisting
Luxembourg, 02 October 2024 – An entity affiliated with the main shareholder, Automotive Investments (Luxembourg) S.à r.l., of Novem Group S.A. (“Novem”), has informed Novem that it is contemplated to make a public delisting acquisition offer to Novem’s shareholders and to have the shares of Novem (ISIN LU2356314745) delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange thereafter.
Whether and, if so, when a delisting acquisition offer and delisting will be implemented has not yet been decided. A potential delisting requires approvals of Novem’s Management Board and Supervisory Board, which have not yet been obtained. Novem will provide further information to the capital market once a decision has been made.
End of Inside Information
02-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novem Group S.A.
|19, rue Edmond Reuter
|L-5326 Contern
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2356314745
|WKN:
|A3CSWZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2000961
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
