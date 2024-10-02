EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Potential delisting acquisition offer for the shares and potential delisting

EQS-Ad-hoc: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Luxembourg, 02 October 2024 – An entity affiliated with the main shareholder, Automotive Investments (Luxembourg) S.à r.l., of Novem Group S.A. (“Novem”), has informed Novem that it is contemplated to make a public delisting acquisition offer to Novem’s shareholders and to have the shares of Novem (ISIN LU2356314745) delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange thereafter.

Whether and, if so, when a delisting acquisition offer and delisting will be implemented has not yet been decided. A potential delisting requires approvals of Novem’s Management Board and Supervisory Board, which have not yet been obtained. Novem will provide further information to the capital market once a decision has been made.