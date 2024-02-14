EQS-Adhoc: One-off special dividend planned due to termination of the operating business

EQS-Ad-hoc: CAMERIT AG / Key word(s): Payout/Dividend

One-off special dividend planned due to termination of the operating business



14-Feb-2024 / 14:24 CET/CEST

Publication of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Hamburg, 14 February 2024

The Management Board of CAMERIT AG (hereinafter also referred to as "the company") is planning a one-off special dividend of EUR 45.00 per share.

Since the sale of almost all significant assets in 2020, the company has had virtually no operating business. Despite intensive efforts in recent years, the Executive Board has not succeeded in developing a new, viable and low-risk business model in the traditional business area. It has now come to the final conclusion that there is no sensible and, in view of the risks, sufficiently profitable way for CAMERIT AG to realise the purpose of the company as set out in the Articles of Association, given the existing regulatory requirements. The major shareholder has also signalled that it would not support the development of another business segment. Against this background, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board came to the conclusion at a joint meeting yesterday that liquidation of the company would be appropriate in principle.

However, due to the purchase and assignment agreement concluded with the NORDCAPITAL Group in 2020, it is currently not possible for CAMERIT AG to carry out a liquidation without suffering significant disadvantages. Should the NORDCAPITAL Group exercise all of the options granted to it by the company in 2020, liquidation could only be carried out from the end of 2028.

At yesterday's meeting, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board therefore discussed making the company's free retained earnings from the sale in 2020 largely available for distribution. In particular, the Executive Board was asked to determine the surplus liquidity based on conservative planning. In this regard, the Executive Board has today determined that a special dividend of EUR 4,500,000 is possible on the basis of commercial prudence and taking into account future running costs. It intends to submit a corresponding proposal for the appropriation of profits to the Annual General Meeting. Should the Annual General Meeting approve a distribution in this amount, this would correspond to a payout of EUR 45.00 per share.

Any liquidity remaining after completion of the liquidation would be distributed to the shareholders as a final distribution. If a special dividend of the aforementioned amount is distributed, no further dividend payments are expected in the future.

CAMERIT AG

Stefan Trumpp

-Executive Board -

Wendensstraße 1A

20097 Hamburg

