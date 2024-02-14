|
14.02.2024 14:24:15
EQS-Adhoc: One-off special dividend planned due to termination of the operating business
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CAMERIT AG / Key word(s): Payout/Dividend
Publication of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
One-off special dividend planned due to termination of the operating business
Hamburg, 14 February 2024
The Management Board of CAMERIT AG (hereinafter also referred to as "the company") is planning a one-off special dividend of EUR 45.00 per share.
Since the sale of almost all significant assets in 2020, the company has had virtually no operating business. Despite intensive efforts in recent years, the Executive Board has not succeeded in developing a new, viable and low-risk business model in the traditional business area. It has now come to the final conclusion that there is no sensible and, in view of the risks, sufficiently profitable way for CAMERIT AG to realise the purpose of the company as set out in the Articles of Association, given the existing regulatory requirements. The major shareholder has also signalled that it would not support the development of another business segment. Against this background, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board came to the conclusion at a joint meeting yesterday that liquidation of the company would be appropriate in principle.
However, due to the purchase and assignment agreement concluded with the NORDCAPITAL Group in 2020, it is currently not possible for CAMERIT AG to carry out a liquidation without suffering significant disadvantages. Should the NORDCAPITAL Group exercise all of the options granted to it by the company in 2020, liquidation could only be carried out from the end of 2028.
At yesterday's meeting, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board therefore discussed making the company's free retained earnings from the sale in 2020 largely available for distribution. In particular, the Executive Board was asked to determine the surplus liquidity based on conservative planning. In this regard, the Executive Board has today determined that a special dividend of EUR 4,500,000 is possible on the basis of commercial prudence and taking into account future running costs. It intends to submit a corresponding proposal for the appropriation of profits to the Annual General Meeting. Should the Annual General Meeting approve a distribution in this amount, this would correspond to a payout of EUR 45.00 per share.
Any liquidity remaining after completion of the liquidation would be distributed to the shareholders as a final distribution. If a special dividend of the aforementioned amount is distributed, no further dividend payments are expected in the future.
Hamburg, 14 February 2024
CAMERIT AG
Stefan Trumpp
-Executive Board -
20097 Hamburg
Contact:
CAMERIT AG
Stefan Trumpp
Tel: 040/33962 0
Email: info@camerit.de
End of Inside Information
14-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CAMERIT AG
|Wendenstraße 1A
|20099 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040/339 62 0
|Fax:
|040/339 62 481
|E-mail:
|info@camerit.de
|Internet:
|www.camerit.de
|ISIN:
|DE000HNC2059
|WKN:
|HNC205
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1837369
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1837369 14-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hesse Newman Capital AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14.02.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Einmalige Sonderdividende wegen Beendigung des operativen Geschäftes geplant (EQS Group)
|
14.02.24
|EQS-Adhoc: One-off special dividend planned due to termination of the operating business (EQS Group)
|
30.08.23
|EQS-News: CAMERIT AG: Zwischenabschluss 30.06.2023 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Hesse Newman Capital AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hesse Newman Capital AG
|48,00
|5,73%