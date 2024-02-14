14.02.2024 14:24:15

EQS-Adhoc: One-off special dividend planned due to termination of the operating business

EQS-Ad-hoc: CAMERIT AG / Key word(s): Payout/Dividend
One-off special dividend planned due to termination of the operating business

14-Feb-2024 / 14:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

One-off special dividend planned due to termination of the operating business

Hamburg, 14 February 2024

The Management Board of CAMERIT AG (hereinafter also referred to as "the company") is planning a one-off special dividend of EUR 45.00 per share.

Since the sale of almost all significant assets in 2020, the company has had virtually no operating business. Despite intensive efforts in recent years, the Executive Board has not succeeded in developing a new, viable and low-risk business model in the traditional business area. It has now come to the final conclusion that there is no sensible and, in view of the risks, sufficiently profitable way for CAMERIT AG to realise the purpose of the company as set out in the Articles of Association, given the existing regulatory requirements. The major shareholder has also signalled that it would not support the development of another business segment. Against this background, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board came to the conclusion at a joint meeting yesterday that liquidation of the company would be appropriate in principle.

However, due to the purchase and assignment agreement concluded with the NORDCAPITAL Group in 2020, it is currently not possible for CAMERIT AG to carry out a liquidation without suffering significant disadvantages. Should the NORDCAPITAL Group exercise all of the options granted to it by the company in 2020, liquidation could only be carried out from the end of 2028.

At yesterday's meeting, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board therefore discussed making the company's free retained earnings from the sale in 2020 largely available for distribution. In particular, the Executive Board was asked to determine the surplus liquidity based on conservative planning. In this regard, the Executive Board has today determined that a special dividend of EUR 4,500,000 is possible on the basis of commercial prudence and taking into account future running costs. It intends to submit a corresponding proposal for the appropriation of profits to the Annual General Meeting. Should the Annual General Meeting approve a distribution in this amount, this would correspond to a payout of EUR 45.00 per share.

Any liquidity remaining after completion of the liquidation would be distributed to the shareholders as a final distribution. If a special dividend of the aforementioned amount is distributed, no further dividend payments are expected in the future.

 

Hamburg, 14 February 2024

 

 

CAMERIT AG

Stefan Trumpp

-Executive Board -
Wendensstraße 1A

20097 Hamburg

 

 


Contact:
CAMERIT AG
Stefan Trumpp
Tel: 040/33962 0
Email: info@camerit.de


End of Inside Information

14-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CAMERIT AG
Wendenstraße 1A
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040/339 62 0
Fax: 040/339 62 481
E-mail: info@camerit.de
Internet: www.camerit.de
ISIN: DE000HNC2059
WKN: HNC205
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1837369

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1837369  14-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Hesse Newman Capital AG

Hesse Newman Capital AG 48,00 5,73% Hesse Newman Capital AG

