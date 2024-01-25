EQS-Adhoc: pferdewetten.de AG: pferdewetten.de AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights with a total issue volume of up to EUR 8.0 million

25.01.2024 22:24:22

pferdewetten.de AG: pferdewetten.de AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights with a total issue volume of up to EUR 8.0 million

25-Jan-2024 / 22:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR (ad hoc announcement)

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

 

Düsseldorf, 25 January 2024 – The Management Board of pferdewetten.de AG (ISIN: DE 000A2YN777 and DE000A30V8X3) today resolved a capital increase with subscription rights on the basis of the authorisation resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2021 and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital by up to EUR 761,904.00 by issuing up to 761,904 new no-par value registered shares against cash contributions while granting subscription rights to existing shareholders. The subscription price per share was set at EUR 10.50 by the Executive Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board.

Existing shareholders will have the opportunity to subscribe to the up to 761,904 new shares as part of an indirect subscription offer. Existing shareholders will also be given the opportunity to subscribe for additional shares. The subscription offer is expected to be published in the 6th calendar week of 2024.

The new shares are entitled to dividends from 1 January 2024 and therefore initially receive a separate ISIN. Following the 2024 Annual General Meeting, the new shares are to be included in the existing listing on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus.

pferdewetten.de AG has already received corresponding subscription guarantees from a major shareholder and two institutional investors for a total issue volume of up to EUR 8.0 million.

The funds generated from the capital increase will enable the company to utilise the increasing opportunities for the expansion of the sports betting retail business.

 

Notifying person:

Pierre Hofer, Executive Board

 

Contact

pferdewetten.de AG

Phone: +49 211 781 782 10

E-Mail: ir@pferdewetten.de

 

Investor Relations:

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Frank Ostermair

Phone: +49 89 8896906 14

E-mail: frank.ostermair@better-orange.de

 

Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, sell, exchange or transfer securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of pferdewetten.de AG in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of pferdewetten.de AG referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ”Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Neither pferdewetten.de AG nor any other party to the transaction described herein intends to register any securities described herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection with this announcement. The securities may not be offered in any jurisdiction under circumstances that would require the preparation or registration of a prospectus or offering materials relating to the securities in such jurisdiction.

Subject to certain exemptions under the Securities Act, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account or benefit of, residents of Australia, Canada or Japan.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risk factors and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, currency exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. pferdewetten.de AG assumes no responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.



End of Inside Information

25-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: pferdewetten.de AG
Kaistr. 4
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2 11 / 7817820
Fax: +49 (0)2 11 / 78178299
E-mail: verwaltung@pferdewetten.de
Internet: www.pferdewetten.ag
ISIN: DE000A2YN777
WKN: A2YN77
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1823459

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1823459  25-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

