EQS-Adhoc: pferdewetten.de AG: pferdewetten.de AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights with a total issue volume of up to EUR 8.0 million

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR (ad hoc announcement)

pferdewetten.de AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights with a total issue volume of up to EUR 8.0 million

Düsseldorf, 25 January 2024 – The Management Board of pferdewetten.de AG (ISIN: DE 000A2YN777 and DE000A30V8X3) today resolved a capital increase with subscription rights on the basis of the authorisation resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2021 and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital by up to EUR 761,904.00 by issuing up to 761,904 new no-par value registered shares against cash contributions while granting subscription rights to existing shareholders. The subscription price per share was set at EUR 10.50 by the Executive Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board.

Existing shareholders will have the opportunity to subscribe to the up to 761,904 new shares as part of an indirect subscription offer. Existing shareholders will also be given the opportunity to subscribe for additional shares. The subscription offer is expected to be published in the 6th calendar week of 2024.

The new shares are entitled to dividends from 1 January 2024 and therefore initially receive a separate ISIN. Following the 2024 Annual General Meeting, the new shares are to be included in the existing listing on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus.

pferdewetten.de AG has already received corresponding subscription guarantees from a major shareholder and two institutional investors for a total issue volume of up to EUR 8.0 million.

The funds generated from the capital increase will enable the company to utilise the increasing opportunities for the expansion of the sports betting retail business.

