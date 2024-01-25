|
EQS-Adhoc: pferdewetten.de AG: pferdewetten.de AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights with a total issue volume of up to EUR 8.0 million
EQS-Ad-hoc: pferdewetten.de AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR (ad hoc announcement)
pferdewetten.de AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights with a total issue volume of up to EUR 8.0 million
Düsseldorf, 25 January 2024 – The Management Board of pferdewetten.de AG (ISIN: DE 000A2YN777 and DE000A30V8X3) today resolved a capital increase with subscription rights on the basis of the authorisation resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2021 and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital by up to EUR 761,904.00 by issuing up to 761,904 new no-par value registered shares against cash contributions while granting subscription rights to existing shareholders. The subscription price per share was set at EUR 10.50 by the Executive Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board.
Existing shareholders will have the opportunity to subscribe to the up to 761,904 new shares as part of an indirect subscription offer. Existing shareholders will also be given the opportunity to subscribe for additional shares. The subscription offer is expected to be published in the 6th calendar week of 2024.
The new shares are entitled to dividends from 1 January 2024 and therefore initially receive a separate ISIN. Following the 2024 Annual General Meeting, the new shares are to be included in the existing listing on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus.
pferdewetten.de AG has already received corresponding subscription guarantees from a major shareholder and two institutional investors for a total issue volume of up to EUR 8.0 million.
The funds generated from the capital increase will enable the company to utilise the increasing opportunities for the expansion of the sports betting retail business.
Notifying person:
Pierre Hofer, Executive Board
Contact
pferdewetten.de AG
Phone: +49 211 781 782 10
E-Mail: ir@pferdewetten.de
Investor Relations:
Better Orange IR & HV AG
Frank Ostermair
Phone: +49 89 8896906 14
E-mail: frank.ostermair@better-orange.de
Disclaimer
This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, sell, exchange or transfer securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of pferdewetten.de AG in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of pferdewetten.de AG referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ”Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Neither pferdewetten.de AG nor any other party to the transaction described herein intends to register any securities described herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection with this announcement. The securities may not be offered in any jurisdiction under circumstances that would require the preparation or registration of a prospectus or offering materials relating to the securities in such jurisdiction.
Subject to certain exemptions under the Securities Act, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account or benefit of, residents of Australia, Canada or Japan.
This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risk factors and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, currency exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. pferdewetten.de AG assumes no responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.
