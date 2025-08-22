EQS-Adhoc: PLANOPTIK AG: Business development in the first half of the year and outlook for the full year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: PLANOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Forecast

PLANOPTIK AG: Business development in the first half of the year and outlook for the full year 2025



22-Aug-2025 / 15:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Business development in the first half of the year and outlook for the full year 2025



In the first half of 2025, the PLANOPTIK Group generated sales revenues at the previous year's level and is expected to have achieved a slightly positive EBT. According to initial figures, EBT was thus slightly below the same period of the previous year.The first half of 2025 was still impacted by a subdued industrial environment, including low demand for sensor technology for the automotive industry. In addition, there were one-time expenses for the upcoming switch to the regulated market and the transition to IFRS. Further one-time expenses arose from the simplification of the Group's structures.For the full year 2025, PLANOPTIK continues to expect consolidated sales revenues of between EUR 12 million and EUR 13 million. However, the difficult macroeconomic conditions, which are persisting longer than expected, could mean that the Group only achieves sales revenues at the lower end of the forecast or even below it. The effects of US tariffs and the low Dollar exchange rate are also having a negative impact.Contrary to previous expectations, the Group's earnings before taxes for the full year 2025 are no longer expected to rise moderately, but are likely to remain at the previous year's level or below.PLANOPTIK is currently investing heavily in further expansion and the expansion of production in order to be prepared for significant growth. This is necessary because several customers are currently preparing to launch new series products with components from PLANOPTIK. However, it is becoming apparent that the significant revenue effects of this will only take effect from next year onwards. Accordingly, a significant increase in sales and earnings is still expected for the 2026 fiscal year.Contact:Stefan ThomaPLANOPTIK AGUeber der Bitz 3D-56479 ElsoffPhone: +49 (0)2664 5068 52PLANOPTIK AG sets global standards in the use of glass in microsystems technology and the semiconductor industry. Manufacturers from over 40 countries use microstructured components from PLANOPTIK for installation in their products. For state-of-the-art sensors, for even smaller microelectronics, and for new possibilities in microfluidics for medical diagnostics and therapy.More than 100 employees work together with our customers and partners to develop the latest products and ensure the precise manufacture of microcomponents for many years to come. The latest wafer-based production technologies enable fast and customized solutions for high production volumes.



