EQS-Adhoc: Pyrum Innovations AG: BASF supports Pyrum in financing the current rollout plan with an initial EUR 25 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Financing

Pyrum Innovations AG: BASF supports Pyrum in financing the current rollout plan with an initial EUR 25 million



15-Nov-2023 / 14:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BASF supports Pyrum in financing the current rollout plan with an initial EUR 25 million

Dillingen / Saar, 15 November 2023 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) and BASF Antwerpen NV have today signed a new cooperation agreement. The agreement provides for a conditional loan of initially EUR 25 million, to be drawn in tranches, which will serve as start-up financing for the realisation of Pyrum Innovations AG’s concrete project pipeline until 2026. In addition, provided that Pyrum will have secured additional financing of EUR 50 million, for example in the form of corporate bonds via the capital market, loans or investments from partners of jointly planned plants, BASF will provide a further EUR 25 million as a loan to Pyrum under corresponding conditions.

The object of the agreement is the planning, project development and construction of at least three new plants, each with an annual capacity of 20,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres, using the funds provided. Pyrum plans to use the funds in particular for the construction of the announced plant in Saarland as well as for the equity contribution and co-financing of up to five of the projects announced in recent months with financially strong partners. The aim of Pyrum and BASF is to significantly expand the Company's production capacities.

Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net

